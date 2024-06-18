ADVERTISEMENT
Kogi Govt bans traditional processions in Koton Karfe to maintain peace

News Agency Of Nigeria

The ban is aimed at maintaining peace in Koton karfe and its environs in Kogi Local Government Area (LGA).

Governor Usman Ododo [NAN]
Governor Usman Ododo [NAN]

The Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, announced the ban in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lokoja.

Fanwo said that security reports indicated that all was not well in the Koton Kafe community, following alleged plans by some people to foment trouble in the area. He said that the ban was aimed at maintaining peace in Koton karfe and its environs in Kogi Local Government Area (LGA).

“The proactive ban is aimed at curbing plans by some elements in the area to disturb the peace of the ancient town.

“Gov. Usman Ododo has reiterated his administration’s commitment to peaceful co-existence among all Koton karfe people.

“He will always leave his doors open to listen to complaints and grievances rather than resort to violence, ” he said.

The commissioner urged all concerned to strictly abide by the ban, warning that violators would be treated as enemies of peace and the state.

He said that the decision by the government was aimed at protecting the rights of the Koton karfe people and all citizens. Fanwo urged law enforcement agents to enforce the ban by the laws of the land. According to him, Koton karfe people should be committed to peace and harmony as the government was prepared to protect them from violence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that former Gov. Yahaya Bello on January 8, removed Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isah-Koto as the Ohimege-Igu Koton-Karfe.

Isah-Koto was also the Chairman, of the Lokoja/ Kogi Local Government Area traditional council.

NAN reports that Isah-Koto, who was removed and deposed to Rijau Local Government Area of Niger, was replaced with Alhaji Saidu Akawu-Salihu.

