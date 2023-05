Kogi Assembly lifts suspension on 8 lawmakers, 2 council bosses

The eight lawmakers are Daniyan Ranyi (Bassa), Muktar Baje (Okehi), Olusola Kilani Olumo (Ijumu), Akande Moses (Ogori/ Magongo) and Lawi Muhammed Ahmed (Okene 1).

Others are Atule Egunu (Ibaji), Suleiman Autajachi Musa (Idah) and Aderonke Aro (Yagba West).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmakers were recalled during Wednesday’s plenary following a letter written to the house by Gov Yahaya Bello, requesting for their clearance against the backdrop of a report from the Department of State Security Service.

The House, through a voice vote conducted by the Speaker, Matthew Kolawole, unanimously cleared the eight lawmakers and two council chairmen who were also suspected of committing the crimes.

They were alleged to have breached the conduct of March 18 House of Assembly elections in the state and were branded terrorists by the governor.

But the report of an Ad hoc Committee Chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Alfa Momoh-Rabiu, cleared the eight lawmakers except Bello Hassan Abdullah of Ajaokuta constituency.

However, no reason was given for the non-clearance of Abdullah.

The two council chairmen cleared of the allegations are Moses Tolorunleke of Kabba/ Bunu and William Ekuwojo of Ibaji LGAs.

