ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Keep praying for Borno, Zulum tells citizens at Eid-el-Kabir

News Agency Of Nigeria

Zulum also felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of the festival, which is been observed across the world.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum. [Twitter:@BMB1_Official]
Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum. [Twitter:@BMB1_Official]

Recommended articles

Zulum made the appeal on Wednesday after attending the two raka’at prayers conducted at Ramat Square in Maiduguri.

The Eid prayer was led by Imam Idaini of Borno, Imam Shettima Mamman Saleh, with the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-kanemi, and other traditional title holders in attendance.

NAN reports that former governor Ali Modu Sheriff; Sen. Mohammed Ali Ndume; Sen. Mohammed Tahir Monguno; member representing Marte/Monguno/Nganzai at the House of Representatives, Rep. Bukar Talba; former deputy governor Usman Durkwa, and the immediate past Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, were also in attendance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zulum said: “We thank Almighty Allah for giving us relative peace in Borno state which enables us to perform our obligation.

“The state in the last five years was not like this. I, therefore, urge the people of Borno state to continue praying until total peace and stability reigned.”

He expressed gratitude to the federal government and the Nigerian military for providing a conducive environment that has made it possible to provide developmental projects in the state.

Zulum also felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of the festival, which is been observed across the world.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Group holds special prayer for peace, unity, security in Nigeria

Group holds special prayer for peace, unity, security in Nigeria

APC charges Muslims to show compassion towards needy at Eid-el-Kabir

APC charges Muslims to show compassion towards needy at Eid-el-Kabir

How Nigeria can attract FDI through cultural heritage - Cultural ambassador

How Nigeria can attract FDI through cultural heritage - Cultural ambassador

Emir of Keffi urges support, prayers for Tinubu’s administration

Emir of Keffi urges support, prayers for Tinubu’s administration

Keep praying for Borno, Zulum tells citizens at Eid-el-Kabir

Keep praying for Borno, Zulum tells citizens at Eid-el-Kabir

New Service Chiefs celebrate Eid-el-kabir with troops in Maiduguri

New Service Chiefs celebrate Eid-el-kabir with troops in Maiduguri

Traditional council lauds Yahaya Bello for siting university in Okun land

Traditional council lauds Yahaya Bello for siting university in Okun land

I’m not interested in any crown, except Olubadan crown — Ladoja

I’m not interested in any crown, except Olubadan crown — Ladoja

Ohanaeze moves to unify Igbo culture, cautions against unauthorised statements

Ohanaeze moves to unify Igbo culture, cautions against unauthorised statements

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@femigbaja]

Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

I went off script to announce subsidy removal on inauguration day - Tinubu