Kebbi varsity elevates 12 academics to Professors, 5 others to Readers

According to Adamu-Zuru: “The council at its 38th meeting under the leadership of retired Maj.-Gen. Muhammadu Magoro has approved the promotion of the following academics to the rank of Professors and Readers.

“They include; Dr Yakubu Yahaya, Professor of Analytical Chemistry, Dr Abubakar Yakubu, Professor of Communication Physics, Dr Angela Ukwanikuja, Professor of Biochemistry, Dr Sule Sahabi, Environmental Biology, Dr Israel Obaro, Professor of Hydro-Biology and Fisheries, Dr Yusuf Kanya, Professor of Parasitology and Dr Jibril Nakaketa, Professor of Botany Parasitology.

“Dr Adamu Muhammad, Professor of Agronomy, Dr Abdullahi Gindi, Professor of Agric. Business, Dr Yahaya Kaka, Professor of Agriculture Economics, Dr Sani Salihu, Professor of Metallurgical Production, as well as Dr Rufa’i Yauri, Professor of Information and Communication Technology.”