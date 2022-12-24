ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kebbi varsity elevates 12 academics to Professors, 5 others to Readers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Governing Council of Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero has approved the promotion of 12 academics to the rank of Professors and six others to the rank of Readers.

Kebbi varsity elevates 12 academics to Professors, 5 others to Readers. [schoolings]
Kebbi varsity elevates 12 academics to Professors, 5 others to Readers. [schoolings]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to Adamu-Zuru: “The council at its 38th meeting under the leadership of retired Maj.-Gen. Muhammadu Magoro has approved the promotion of the following academics to the rank of Professors and Readers.

“They include; Dr Yakubu Yahaya, Professor of Analytical Chemistry, Dr Abubakar Yakubu, Professor of Communication Physics, Dr Angela Ukwanikuja, Professor of Biochemistry, Dr Sule Sahabi, Environmental Biology, Dr Israel Obaro, Professor of Hydro-Biology and Fisheries, Dr Yusuf Kanya, Professor of Parasitology and Dr Jibril Nakaketa, Professor of Botany Parasitology.

“Dr Adamu Muhammad, Professor of Agronomy, Dr Abdullahi Gindi, Professor of Agric. Business, Dr Yahaya Kaka, Professor of Agriculture Economics, Dr Sani Salihu, Professor of Metallurgical Production, as well as Dr Rufa’i Yauri, Professor of Information and Communication Technology.”

Similarly, Adamu-Zuru said five others promoted to the rank of Readers were: Dr Murtala Ambursa, Reader, Fuel and Environmental Chemistry, Dr Mathew Alingi, Reader, Applied Chemistry, Dr Onwuka Ekechukwu, Reader, Statistics, Dr Juth Nwogu, Reader, Biochemistry and Dr Muftau Alaba, Reader Forage Sciences.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Group rewards communities for protecting its building during EndSARS protest

Group rewards communities for protecting its building during EndSARS protest

Christmas: CAN calls for deeper reflection on the message of season

Christmas: CAN calls for deeper reflection on the message of season

Attacks on INEC facilities, great threat to 2023 poll - Group

Attacks on INEC facilities, great threat to 2023 poll - Group

Tinubu to Buhari: Your place in history is guaranteed

Tinubu to Buhari: Your place in history is guaranteed

Second Niger Bridge improves traffic flow on old Niger Bridge by 40%

Second Niger Bridge improves traffic flow on old Niger Bridge by 40%

Anarchists have lost the battle; better dawn awaits Nigeria – Buhari

Anarchists have lost the battle; better dawn awaits Nigeria – Buhari

Kebbi varsity elevates 12 academics to Professors, 5 others to Readers

Kebbi varsity elevates 12 academics to Professors, 5 others to Readers

Nnamdi Kanu is ill, needs urgent surgery - Ozekhome

Nnamdi Kanu is ill, needs urgent surgery - Ozekhome

Yuletide: Fewer intending travellers at Lagos parks, transporters lament

Yuletide: Fewer intending travellers at Lagos parks, transporters lament

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)

2023: I won't entertain excuses from INEC, Buhari warns

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele. [guardian]

Terrorism financing: Court protects CBN Governor Emefiele from DSS arrest

Former presidential spokesperson Doyin Okupe [Instagram/IndependentMinded]

Okupe sentenced to 2 years in prison for money laundering

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line Rail project