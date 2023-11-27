ADVERTISEMENT
Kebbi Police loses Inspector Idiya to lone accident

News Agency Of Nigeria

One of the rear tires of the vehicle bursted and summersaulted three times into the nearby bush.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Nafi’u Abubakar and issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday. He said: “On 25/11/2023 at about 1000HRS, there was a lone fatal motor vehicle accident along Koko/Jega road, involving a Police Toyota Land Cruiser with REG. NO. 5465D.

“The vehicle was conveying a team of policemen led by AC CID, Kebbi Police Command, ACP Suleiman Sade and nine others, while on their way to visit a scene of crime at Kendawa village, Dutsinmari District of Koko/Besse Local Government Area.”

The imagemaker narrated that on reaching the NNPC area at Koko, one of the rear tires of the vehicle bursted and it summersaulted three times into the nearby bush.

The scene of accident was immediately visited by a team of Policemen from Koko Division and evacuated the victims to General Hospital Koko for treatment, where one Inspector Sa’idu Idiya of the SCID died as confirmed by a Medical Doctor,” he said.

Abubakar added that the corpse, alongside the remaining victims were later transferred to Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Birnin Kebbi for further treatment. The PPRO prayed for the gentle soul of the late Idiya to continue to rest in Jannatul Fiddaus.

The deceased was later buried according to Islamic injunction.

