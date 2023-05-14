The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kebbi govt allocates land for WACOT Rice Academy project

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor recalled that the mill was the first major plant to be commissioned by the Buhari administration in the country.

Kebbi govt allocates land for WACOT Rice Academy project. [NAN]
Kebbi govt allocates land for WACOT Rice Academy project. [NAN]

Recommended articles

Gov. Atiku Bagudu announced this after a facility tour of the second phase of WACOT Rice Mill under construction in Argungu on Saturday.

Bagudu toured the facility alongside the Governor-elect, Dr Nasir Idris.

He commended the company for enhancing rice production and investment drive in Kebbi, acknowledging that WACOT Rice Mill had become the single largest mill in Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor recalled that the mill was the first major plant to be commissioned by the Buhari administration in the country.

He expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the establishment of Agricultural Mechanisation Workshop and Skill Acquisition Centre in Kebbi.

Bagudu described the people of Kebbi as good partners, expressing happiness that WACOT had recovered 99 per cent of the loan provided to rice farmers in the state.

The governor further commended the company for its immense contribution to the attainment of food security in Nigeria.

In a remark, Idris said as a labour leader, he was overwhelmed by the magnanimity of WACOT to provide massive employment to indigenes of the state, thereby reducing unemployment and enhancing wealth creation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He lauded Bagudu for providing an enabling environment within which WACOT had been operating peacefully and successfully, while pledging to sustain partnership with the company.

The governor-elect appealed to WACOT to extend its financial support to rice farmers across the local government areas of the state.

The Chairman of WACOT, Malam Farooq Gumel said work on the second rice mill of the company had reached 95 per cent completion and expected to be commissioned within the next few months.

Gumel thanked Gov. Bagudu for his unrelenting support to the company to operate in full capacity and extended similar appreciation to the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) for galvanising its members to increase productivity.

According to him, in addition to rice production, WACOT is also producing vegetable oil, sesame, cashew and chicken as well as other food items in furtherance of the quest for food security.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman announced that the company had provided scholarship to four freed girls of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, to enable them to pursue their education up to university level.

Also speaking, the National President of RIFAN, Alhaji Aminu Goronyo congratulated WACOT for successfully establishing a second rice mill which was at the eve of completion.

Goronyo observed that such effort was made possible with the Bagudu’s commitment to agricultural development.

He disclosed an Egyptian delegation was in the state to enter into partnership with the government to begin pilot agricultural project, including rice production in Argungu and other parts of the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

MNJTF kills scores of terrorists, recovers weapons

MNJTF kills scores of terrorists, recovers weapons

80 passport officers on trial for extortion, 8 others dismissed – NIS

80 passport officers on trial for extortion, 8 others dismissed – NIS

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

Pro-Tinubu group backs APC’s zoning of 10th NASS leadership

Pro-Tinubu group backs APC’s zoning of 10th NASS leadership

Kebbi govt allocates land for WACOT Rice Academy project

Kebbi govt allocates land for WACOT Rice Academy project

FG spends N1m annually on each inmate - Aregbesola

FG spends N1m annually on each inmate - Aregbesola

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guinness World Record for cooking

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guinness World Record for cooking

Nigeria will collapse if you remove the church - RCCG

Nigeria will collapse if you remove the church - RCCG

Nigeria prosecutes only small fraction of cybercrimes - Solicitor General

Nigeria prosecutes only small fraction of cybercrimes - Solicitor General

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse. [Daily Post]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse

President Muhammadu Buhari has spent more than 200 days of his eight-year administration enjoying medical treatment in London [Presidency]

Buhari spends extra week in London to take care of his teeth

Tyre bursts into flames as plane crash lands at Abuja airport.

BREAKING: Tyre bursts into flames as plane crash lands at Abuja airport

One of the students of Regina Pacis Secondary School, Onitsha in Anambra State behind the Smart Sticks for the blind. [ChannelsTV]

Anambra students invent smart walking sticks for the blind