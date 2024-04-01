Governor approves ₦3.34bn for Hajj pilgrims — he wants to uphold religious values

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the approval was to complete the payment of additional fares of about ₦2 million announced by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, (NAHCON).

The decision was reached at an emergency Executive Council meeting presided over by the deputy governor, Umar Abubakar-Tafida, in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

Addressing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Yakubu Ahmad, said the gesture was in furtherance of the magnanimity of Governor Nasir Idris to uphold religious values for societal peace and tranquility.

He explained that the amount donated to each pilgrim was designed to facilitate the complete payment of the fares before the closure date.

"Out of about ₦2 million requested by NAHCON as additional fares, Kebbi Government has offset ₦1 million for each pilgrim while the remaining balance should be paid by individual pilgrim to complete payment.

"Pilgrims who completed payment of the fares would also enjoy the ₦1 million magnanimity from the government," the commissioner explained.

On recent incidents of breaking into food stores by miscreants who looted grains, Ahmad announced the setting up of a 13-member committee under the chairmanship of the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Shehu Mu'azu, to investigate the incident.

On his part, Mu'azu explained that most of the rice carted away from the warehouse at Bayan-Kara belonged to Birnin Kebbi Local Government as part of the palliatives distributed by the state government to the 21 local government areas in the state.

He said security operatives succeeded in salvaging more than 2,000 bags of the grains from looters and returned to safe keeping.