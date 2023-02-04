Katsina govt investigates killing of 41 vigilantes by terrorists

According to him, the incident that also left two people injured jolted everybody, including Gov. Masari.

“The governor is very sad and has directed immediate reinforcement of security in the area.

“He has also directed that a commission of inquiry be instituted on the incident.

“We want to unravel the full circumstances surrounding the incident apart from what the preliminary investigation has revealed,” the adviser said.

He added that Masari also directed that relief materials be immediately despatched to the families of the victims.

“The government is already on top of the situation in the area and we want to assure residents of the state that the government places high priority on their security and safety.

“From the strategies that we are adopting, we strongly believe that this incident will be the last in the state.” Ibrahim-Katsina said.

The security adviser said preliminary investigation had shown that the 41 victims who died in the ambush included some of the terrorists.

“The outcome of the commission of inquiry would assist us in taking far-reaching decisions in preventing future occurrence of such ugly incident,” Ibrahim-Katsina said.