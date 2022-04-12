Kano residents decry water scarcity

The affected local government areas are: Dala, Fagge, Gwale, Kano Municipal, Kumbotso, Tarauni, Nassarawa and Ungogo.

The residents of the affected areas mostly depends on the state water board, boreholes established by government and philanthropists as well as water vendors to get water for their daily use.

The investigation showed that the situation was worsened because the recent system collapsed on the National Grid, which, both the water board and boreholes rely on for electricity supply.

The Managing Director, Kano State Water Board, Dr Garba Kofar-Wambai, had apologised to the residents over the inability of the board to pump water to them.

Kofar-Wambai said that the board depends on electricity supply to pump water, which the supply has deteriorated due to system collapse.

He said that the board would restore normal water supply as soon as the situation improves.

Malam Muhammad Abdullahi, a resident of Fagge, said that water scarcity in Kano, has been a major challenge for decades in the history of the state.

“It is unfortunate that up to now the residents are battling with water scarcity in Kano metropolitan areas.

“It is high time for authorities to address the problem squarely, because it has thrown many people into more hardships, particularly during this Ramadan fasting,” he said.

The investigation also showed on the other hand that, water vendors are making brisk business from the situation.

A 25-litre jerrycan of water, which hitherto, sold at N30, now cost between N80 and N150, depending on the area.

Another resident, Idris Abdullahi, lamented on how water scarcity continuously affects the residents which is a basic necessity.

He therefore urged the Federal Government to hasten taking measures that would assist to address the problem of system collapse of the National Grid.

“Yes, because whenever there is power outage, the problem will affects almost all aspect of human life,” he said.