Kano govt inaugurates committee to resolve crisis in Yoruba community

Dr Abdullahi Bichi, the Secretary to the State Government, inaugurated the committee on Thursday on behalf of Governor Abba Yusuf.

“To resolve this conflict between the Oba group and Aare group, we have carefully selected you as each one of you is a leader in his own right.

“More so, it is an issue of concern to the state government because the Yoruba Community is an integral part of the Kano community.

“His Excellency wants you to use your wealth of experience and knowledge to resolve the prevailing conflict within the community.

“On behalf of the governor, in the name of Allah, I inaugurate this committee,” Bichi said.

The terms of reference for the committee as outlined by the governor include, inviting the two conflicting parties within the community to address the crisis.

Invite relevant associations, interest groups and individuals who reside in Kano to make written/oral submissions related to the crisis.

It will also invite and dialogue with all organisations or institutions such as the Kano Emirate Council “because of complicities surrounding certain appointments by the council.”

The committee is tasked to find out the immediate and remote causes of the crisis and the roles played by various parties both internal and external.

It is also charged to proffer solutions and recommendations, and submit its report within four weeks from the date of the inauguration.

Members of the committee are drawn from academia, with Prof. Usman Muhammad as Chairman and Dr Ransom Bello as co-chairman.

Other members include Prof. Afolabi Falola, Prof. Ibrahim Khalil, Prof. Akindele Muqaddas, Prof. Usman Malumfashi and Prof. Nuruddeen Salahuddeen, and a representative of the Kano Emirate Council.

In his response, Usman promised to deploy the best conflict resolution tactics to get to the root of the crisis “with responsibility and commitment.”

On his part, the co-chairman, Bello thanked the state government for finding them worthy for the job and promised to deliver on their mandate.