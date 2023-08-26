ADVERTISEMENT
Kano govt advises Dangote University students to shun drug abuse

News Agency Of Nigeria

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director of Information, Ministry for Higher Education, Malam Sunusi Kofar Na’Isa, in Kano on Friday.

Kofarmata gave the advice during a meeting with stakeholders at the theatre hall of the university in continuation of his familiarisation visit to state-owned tertiary institutions.

He pointed out that drug abuse was a major social vice that destroy human life, urging the students’ union of the institution to serve as ambassadors in creating massive awareness campaign against the menace.

He warned that the State Government would not spare any student found using or selling drugs in all the state-owned institutions.

Kofarmata also said in order to enhance other curriculum activities, the state government would soon set up a sports committee that would organise sports competitions within state-owned institutions.

The Vice Chancellor of Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Prof. Musa Yakasai, congratulated the commissioner on his appointment, which he described as well deserved.

He said the university has numerous challenges, including liabilities worth ₦2.5 billion and staff pension, inherited from the defunct administration.

He urged the commissioner to intervene in the lingering issues for the development of the institution and education in general in the state.

