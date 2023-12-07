Kano Governor approves new appointments, promotes CPS to DG

The development, made public through a statement from the Director of Public Enlightenment at Kano Government House, Aliyu Yusuf, revealed the immediate appointments and promotions.

Among the notable appointments is the promotion of Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the official spokesperson for Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, from Chief Press Secretary to the esteemed position of Director General, Media and Publicity.

In a congratulatory message to the newly appointed officials, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf urged them to demonstrate commitment in their respective roles to achieve the set goals. The Governor noted the need for the appointees to justify the confidence placed in them.

The statement highlighted the immediate effect of the appointments and outlined some key changes in various government agencies. Hon Rabi’u Saleh Gwarzo is now Permanent Commissioner I SUBEB, Sarki Ahmad assumes the role of Director General, Rural Access and Mobility Project, and Hon Surajo Imam Dala is appointed as the Director General of Cottage Trade and Street Hawking.

Other significant appointments include Dr. Dahiru Saleh Muhammad as the Executive Secretary of the Science and Technical Schools Board, Abubakar Adamu Rano as the Deputy Managing Director of Radio Kano, and Hajiya Hauwa Isah Ibrahim as the Deputy Managing Director of ARTV. Dr. Gaddafi Sani Shehu will serve as the Deputy Managing Director of the Kano Hydro Electricity Development Company (KHEDCO).

The list of Special Advisers includes Dr. Ibrahim Garba Muhammad (Human Resources), Hon. Dankaka Hussain Bebeji (Deputy Governor’s office), Chief Chukwuma Innocent Ogbu (Igbo Community), Abdussalam Abdullateef (Yoruba Community), and Mr Andrew Ma’aji (Northern Minority).