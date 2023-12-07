ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano Governor approves new appointments, promotes CPS to DG

Ima Elijah

The Governor noted the need for the appointees to justify the confidence placed in them.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State

Recommended articles

The development, made public through a statement from the Director of Public Enlightenment at Kano Government House, Aliyu Yusuf, revealed the immediate appointments and promotions.

Among the notable appointments is the promotion of Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the official spokesperson for Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, from Chief Press Secretary to the esteemed position of Director General, Media and Publicity.

In a congratulatory message to the newly appointed officials, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf urged them to demonstrate commitment in their respective roles to achieve the set goals. The Governor noted the need for the appointees to justify the confidence placed in them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement highlighted the immediate effect of the appointments and outlined some key changes in various government agencies. Hon Rabi’u Saleh Gwarzo is now Permanent Commissioner I SUBEB, Sarki Ahmad assumes the role of Director General, Rural Access and Mobility Project, and Hon Surajo Imam Dala is appointed as the Director General of Cottage Trade and Street Hawking.

Other significant appointments include Dr. Dahiru Saleh Muhammad as the Executive Secretary of the Science and Technical Schools Board, Abubakar Adamu Rano as the Deputy Managing Director of Radio Kano, and Hajiya Hauwa Isah Ibrahim as the Deputy Managing Director of ARTV. Dr. Gaddafi Sani Shehu will serve as the Deputy Managing Director of the Kano Hydro Electricity Development Company (KHEDCO).

The list of Special Advisers includes Dr. Ibrahim Garba Muhammad (Human Resources), Hon. Dankaka Hussain Bebeji (Deputy Governor’s office), Chief Chukwuma Innocent Ogbu (Igbo Community), Abdussalam Abdullateef (Yoruba Community), and Mr Andrew Ma’aji (Northern Minority).

Other appointees to the advisory roles include Usman Bala (Special Adviser, State Affairs), Hajiya A’in Jafaru Fagge (Special Adviser, Positive Propaganda), Isah Musa Kumurya (Special Adviser, Marshals), Dr. Naziru Halliru (Special Adviser, Budget and Economic Planning), and Barr Maimuna Umar Sharifai (Special Adviser, Community Policing).

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Direct statutory allocations to LG to curb governors interference - Senate minority leader

Direct statutory allocations to LG to curb governors interference - Senate minority leader

Kano Governor approves new appointments, promotes CPS to DG

Kano Governor approves new appointments, promotes CPS to DG

Governor AbdulRazaq approves 100% CONHESS for Kwara nurses

Governor AbdulRazaq approves 100% CONHESS for Kwara nurses

Court judgment will not deter Lawal’s good governance policy in Zamfara - Yari

Court judgment will not deter Lawal’s good governance policy in Zamfara - Yari

Amnesty International condemns military over accidental bombing in Kaduna

Amnesty International condemns military over accidental bombing in Kaduna

Abakaliki residents express concern over scarcity of bank notes in banks

Abakaliki residents express concern over scarcity of bank notes in banks

Dangote Cement donates electrical items worth millions to 10 Ogun communities

Dangote Cement donates electrical items worth millions to 10 Ogun communities

CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso, approves reviewed Service Charter

CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso, approves reviewed Service Charter

Chief Frank Kokori, passes away on his 80th birthday

Chief Frank Kokori, passes away on his 80th birthday

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Manji Yarling - Ag. Head, Media and Publicity, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission

Austrian govt to partner Nigeria on transportation infrastructure – ICRC

Gov Sheriff Oborevwori [Peoples Gazette]

Delta government allocates ₦150bn for Works Sector in 2024 budget

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed. [Twitter:@Akwuru2]

Gov Mohammed presents ₦300bn budget for 2024 to Bauchi State assembly

Olasupo Shasore

EFCC withdraws charge against ex-Lagos AG, Shasore following Fagbemi's directive