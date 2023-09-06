Kano Fire Service saves 6 lives, ₦‎16m property in August

This is contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Service, Saminu Abdullahi, on Wednesday in Kano. He said that three persons lost their lives, while property worth ₦10 million destroyed by fire during the period under review.

“The Service responded to eight rescue calls and five false alarms from residents of the state,” he said.

The spokesman warned motorists against use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders in their vehicles and power generators to avert inferno.

“Rather look for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for safety”.