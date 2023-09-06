ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano Fire Service saves 6 lives, ₦‎16m property in August

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Service has responded to eight rescue calls and five false alarms from residents of the state.

Kano State Fire Service
Kano State Fire Service

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Service, Saminu Abdullahi, on Wednesday in Kano. He said that three persons lost their lives, while property worth ₦10 million destroyed by fire during the period under review.

The Service responded to eight rescue calls and five false alarms from residents of the state,” he said.

The spokesman warned motorists against use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders in their vehicles and power generators to avert inferno.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rather look for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for safety”.

He also advised residents of the state to handle fire with care and clear drains to avert unforeseen circumstances.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I’ll industralise Imo if I become governor - LP candidate Achonu

I’ll industralise Imo if I become governor - LP candidate Achonu

Kano Fire Service saves 6 lives, ₦‎16m property in August

Kano Fire Service saves 6 lives, ₦‎16m property in August

BREAKING: Tribunal dismisses Obi's claim over 25% in FCT, favours Tinubu

BREAKING: Tribunal dismisses Obi's claim over 25% in FCT, favours Tinubu

The law did not specify electronic transmission of election results – Tribunal

The law did not specify electronic transmission of election results – Tribunal

Why Kogi TUC did not join NLC's nationwide warning strike

Why Kogi TUC did not join NLC's nationwide warning strike

Tribunal dismisses Obi’s petition on Tinubu's alleged drug indictment in US

Tribunal dismisses Obi’s petition on Tinubu's alleged drug indictment in US

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses

Tribunal declares Natasha rightful winner in Kogi Central senatorial election

Tribunal declares Natasha rightful winner in Kogi Central senatorial election

Tear gas shot at UNILAG students during peaceful fee hike protest

Tear gas shot at UNILAG students during peaceful fee hike protest

Pulse Sports

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV

Portable

Why NBA invited Portable to perform at corporate event