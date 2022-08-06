RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano Emir leads special prayers against insecurity in Nigeria

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bichi Emirate Council in Kano State, on Friday, organised a special prayer session to seek Allah’s intervention on the insecurity and other challenges bedeviling the country.

The Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasir Ado-Bayero, led the session at Bichi Central Mosque.

Imams, Qur’anic and Islamic school teachers from nine local governments in the emirate, under the leadership of Bichi Chief Imam, Khalifa Lawan Abubakar, attended the session.

The clerics recited the Holy Qur’an with the intention to seek Allah’s mercy for an end to the various security challenges facing the country.

Speaking after the prayers, Chairman, Bichi Local Government, Prof. Yusuf Muhammad, thanked the Emirate for organising the prayer.

Muhammad said that the prayers were timely considering the series of insecurity challenges facing the country.

He urged the people to organise similar prayers in their domains.

