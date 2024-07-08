ADVERTISEMENT
Kaduna Police recover stolen car from armed men, take it to station for safekeeping

News Agency Of Nigeria

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, stated this in a statement issued on Monday in Kaduna. Hassan said, “In July 6, at about 0200 hours, the police received a tip-off from a reliable source about a car snatching incident.

“A 2013 Honda Accord was forcibly taken from its owner at his residence in Abuja by unknown armed men.”

He said acting promptly on this information; police operatives from the Katari Division of the state command swiftly mobilised and intercepted the stolen vehicle on Saturday at about 0347 hours.

Hassan explained that the interception occurred at Gidan Dan Busa village, along the Kaduna-Abuja express road.

“Upon sighting the approaching police officers, the suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled in another car," Hassan said.

He added that the recovered vehicle had been secured and taken to the station for safekeeping.

Hassan said the Commissioner of Police; All Dabigi, has commended the officers for a job well done and urged them to improve on prompt response to incidents. He also encouraged the public to continue providing valuable information to help the police in the fight against crimes.

