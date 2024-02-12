ADVERTISEMENT
Kaduna Government to provide grants for MSMEs across 23 local government areas

News Agency Of Nigeria

The ministry will also educate and sensitise citizens on how to register their businesses and access grants to ensure financial stability.

Patience Fakai, Kaduna state Commissioner for Business Innovation and Technology [LinkedIn Nigeria]
Patience Fakai, Kaduna state Commissioner for Business Innovation and Technology [LinkedIn Nigeria]

The state Commissioner for Business Innovation and Technology (MBIT), Patience Fakai, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna. She explained that the ministry, through the Kaduna State Enterprise Development Agency (KADEDA), would reach its 23 local government areas, capturing all the MSMEs in the state.

According to her, “We have started working on the various grants that will come on board. But first and foremost, the governor wants to have proper data on all the SMEs in the state.

“It is critical so that everybody can be carried along. That is what we have been working on in the past few weeks so we can have accurate data”.

She added that the ministry would educate and sensitise citizens on how to register their businesses and access grants to ensure financial stability. The state governor had begun the construction of three skill acquisition cities in Igabi, Soba, and Zangon Kataf, covering the three senatorial zones.

"The cities when completed, would provide room for youths and women to acquire various vocational skills that would empower them.

“I believe that will help the economy, as it will help youths to be gainfully employed and also I’m sure it will help to stem the rate of insecurity.

“When these youths are engaged, they would be occupied and they would not have time to engage in social vices.”

On tourism, the commissioner said that the ministry was working towards boosting the sector by exploring historical sites which included Kagoro Hills, Nok Museum, and Queen Amina Historical Site.

She also said that the ministry was working towards developing a tourism policy that would guide and build the confidence of tourists and investors while grading and classifying hotels.

She called on the citizens of the state to cooperate and move the state forward, adding that the governor was working hard to take the state to the top.

