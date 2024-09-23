ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Sani lauded for free education, student feeding in Kaduna

Segun Adeyemi

Other states and all stakeholders in the education sector have been urged to emulate Kaduna's legacy, recognising the long-term benefits for peace and development. Your support is crucial in this endeavour.

Governor Uba Sani received the prestigious 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa 2024 plaque and certificate. [Facebook]
This commendation was made by the 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa, which is partnering with the state government to improve educational service delivery through the African Peace Scholarship Project.

Speaking at the Kaduna State Government House, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, Project Director of the 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa, highlighted the state's progress in education.

"I can tell you that His Excellency, Sen. Uba Sani, Executive Governor of Kaduna State, is doing so much in the education sector that many people don't know about," Amafibe said.

READ ALSO: Kaduna Govt, Google launch Hausa AI learning for tech education, empower women

"He runs free education from primary to secondary school. Additionally, the state government also operates a free feeding program for students to encourage their pursuit of education."

Amafibe noted that these initiatives would help unlock a brighter future for Kaduna's students, emphasising the transformative power of education.

"Education is the key to any great nation. With education, you can unlock opportunities and create great success, which is why we are here to add value to what the state government is doing," he added.

READ ALSO: Kaduna Govt plans to recruit 10,000 teachers to address education deficit in public schools

The African Peace Scholarship Project, implemented through the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on the FeedMe Program, Dr Fauziya Buhari, will include inspecting educational facilities and ensuring the welfare of students.

Amb. Amafibe called on other states and all stakeholders in the education sector to emulate Kaduna's legacy, recognising the long-term benefits for peace and development. Your support is crucial in this endeavour.

In recognition of his efforts, Governor Sani was awarded the prestigious 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa 2024 plaque and certificate for his contributions to peacebuilding and education.

He is also slated to be a guest speaker at the 14th Peace Achievers International Conference and All White Gala Dinner and Awards Night in November 2024.

