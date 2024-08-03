Tit for tat as Disco cuts power to Kaduna Govt House to avenge sealing of office

The move comes on the heels of the decision of the Kaduna Internal Revenue Service to seal off KEDCO's headquarters on the morning of Friday, August 2, 2024, over unpaid taxes exceeding 600 million naira

The Executive Chairman of the Kaduna IRS, Jerry Adams, who led the operation, explained that the service secured a court order granting it power to immediately close and take over KEDCO's property until the company settled all unpaid taxes.

However, in a move that can be described as a tit-for-tat, the Kaduna Electric cut off power supply to Kaduna Government House and other state government facilities.

KEDCO justifies action

Disclosing the development on Friday, a spokesman for the Disco, AbdulAzeez Abdullahi, revealed attempts by his company to resolve the issue, including consultations with the Kaduna State government officials, before issuing a disconnection notice on July 21.

He noted further that the disconnection came after several failed attempts to address the payment issue which included consultations with state officials.

According to Abdullahi, the move reflected KEDCO's need to meet its financial obligations against broader challenges facing the electricity sector.

The company stressed that the disconnection was a last resort after all other avenues for resolving the payment issue had been exhausted.

It said though a recent payment of ₦256,920,963.88 was made on May 9, 2024, for electricity consumed between September 2023 and December 2023, the Kaduna State Government’s debt remains significantly high.