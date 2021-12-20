Kaduna Commissioner Dattijo bags Henley Business School appointment

Making the announcement, Rajneesh Narula OBE, Director of both the Dunning Africa Centre and the John Dunning Centre for international business, noted that Muhammad would be joining the institution, as it begins operations at its African Center.

“We believe that your experience and background would not only enhance our profile, but that in the longer run, your ongoing work helps contribute to our objectives to improve business environment in African countries," reads the joint statement announcing the appointment.

It adds that, "the Dunning Africa Centre (DAC) will emphasize both conceptual and applied research with the aim of optimizing the engagement of African firms and governments with the forces of globalization, particularly those relating to trade and Foreign Direct Investment."

Muhammad is the former chief of staff to Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir Elrufai and the current Commissioner for Budget and Planning in Kaduna State.

Other notable appointees include Andrew Mold, the Acting Director of the Subregional Office for Eastern Africa, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Professor Aloysius Newenham-Kahindi, a Canada Research Chair in International Sustainable Development at the Gustavson Business School, University of Victoria in Canada and Dr. Helena Barnard, Professor at the Gordon Institute of Business Science of the University of Pretoria in South Africa.