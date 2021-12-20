RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kaduna Commissioner Dattijo bags Henley Business School appointment

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The center believes that Dattijo's experience will prove invaluable.

Muhammad Sani, popularly called Dattijo
Muhammad Sani, popularly called Dattijo

The prestigious Henley Business School, University of Reading, United Kingdom has announced the appointment of Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, popularly known as Dattijo, as an associate and founding member of its Dunning Africa Center.

Recommended articles

Making the announcement, Rajneesh Narula OBE, Director of both the Dunning Africa Centre and the John Dunning Centre for international business, noted that Muhammad would be joining the institution, as it begins operations at its African Center.

“We believe that your experience and background would not only enhance our profile, but that in the longer run, your ongoing work helps contribute to our objectives to improve business environment in African countries," reads the joint statement announcing the appointment.

It adds that, "the Dunning Africa Centre (DAC) will emphasize both conceptual and applied research with the aim of optimizing the engagement of African firms and governments with the forces of globalization, particularly those relating to trade and Foreign Direct Investment."

Muhammad is the former chief of staff to Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir Elrufai and the current Commissioner for Budget and Planning in Kaduna State.

Other notable appointees include Andrew Mold, the Acting Director of the Subregional Office for Eastern Africa, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Professor Aloysius Newenham-Kahindi, a Canada Research Chair in International Sustainable Development at the Gustavson Business School, University of Victoria in Canada and Dr. Helena Barnard, Professor at the Gordon Institute of Business Science of the University of Pretoria in South Africa.

Muhammad who currently serves as a member of the World Bank Expert Advisory Council on Citizen Engagement, was before his appointment in Kaduna, a policy adviser at the Executive Office of United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki Moon in New York.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kaduna Commissioner Dattijo bags Henley Business School appointment

Kaduna Commissioner Dattijo bags Henley Business School appointment

The Netherlands to have a locked-down Christmas

The Netherlands to have a locked-down Christmas

Meta made to pay fines to Russia

Meta made to pay fines to Russia

Gov Uzodinma promises to reveal names of people sponsoring insecurity in Imo by January

Gov Uzodinma promises to reveal names of people sponsoring insecurity in Imo by January

Tinubu advised to drop his presidential ambition and support southeast candidate

Tinubu advised to drop his presidential ambition and support southeast candidate

Bauchi records 153 Lassa fever cases in 1 year

Bauchi records 153 Lassa fever cases in 1 year

COVID-19: NCDC records 828 cases in 13 states on Saturday, total now 223,483

COVID-19: NCDC records 828 cases in 13 states on Saturday, total now 223,483

Another Fayemi's appointee resigns to join governorship race in Ekiti

Another Fayemi's appointee resigns to join governorship race in Ekiti

8 dead in Bauchi fatal crash – FRSC

8 dead in Bauchi fatal crash – FRSC

Trending

Nigeria's public debt rises to N38 trillion

Nigeria's debt profile has risen to worrying heights under President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

UK promises to stick to its travel ban, as Nigeria threatens to retaliate

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Business Insider)

Customs intercepts container loaded with guns in Lagos

Customs Intercept Container Full Of Arms (ICIR)

NLC announces nationwide protests over fuel subsidy removal

NLC announces nationwide protests in January over fuel subsidy removal. [NLCHeadquarters]