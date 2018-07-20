Pulse.ng logo
Jonathan proud of Okonjo-Iweala over Twitter appointment

The former president said he is not surprised that the ex-minister has been appointed into the board of Twitter.

  Published: , Refreshed:

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has praised a former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, over her appointment to the Board of Directors of social media giant, Twitter Inc.

She was appointed alongside Robert Zoellick as new independent directors of the board, effective immediately, in an announcement made on Thursday, July 19, 2018.

Jonathan, under whom Okonjo-Iweala served as Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy of Nigeria from 2011 to 2015, took to his Facebook account on Thursday to congratulate her on her achievement.

He noted that the former minister was instrumental to pulling millions of Nigerians out of poverty and deserved the appoinment.

He wrote, "I am not surprised that Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala has been appointed into the board of Twitter. If anyone merits such an appointment, it is definitely a woman who helped her nation manage its finances most prudently and was instrumental to pulling many millions out of poverty.

"Ngozi, I am proud of you. You served Nigeria most meritoriously and I am more than certain that you would do the same at Twitter. Congratulations. GEJ."

Okonjo-Iweala excited by appointment

Commenting on her new appointment, Okonjo-Iweala said, "Twitter is a powerful platform that continues to be used as a strong connector for the global community, and I'm thrilled to be a part of the team.

"As we strive to build a better world for tomorrow, Twitter can amplify messages and drive critical conversations around today's most important issues. I look forward to partnering with Twitter's talented directors and leadership team as we work to leverage the power of Twitter for good."

She also served as the Minister of Finance under former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, between 2003 and 2006 and has held several positions at the World Bank, most recently as Managing Director from December 2007 until August 2011.

