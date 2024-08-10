Japan invests $500m to boost power supply along Lagos–Ogun industrial corridor

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, made the disclosure on Friday when Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun paid him a courtesy visit.

Adelabu, in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, by his Special Adviser on Strategic Communication and Media Relations, Bolaji Tunji, described the agency’s investment as a boost to the Nigerian economy.

Tunji quoted Adelabu as explaining that the gesture was meant to strengthen transmission infrastructure along the Lagos – Ogun Industrial Corridor.

According to him, the investment will particularly cover the Agbara, Mowe and Sagamu industrial clusters.

“We also have the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) projects, the highlights of which include boosting power transmission infrastructure within and outside the Ogun industrial corridors.

”Also ongoing are some Transmission Company of Nigeria’s (TCN) projects aimed at enhancing power supply to Ogun.

“All these will involve building additional power transmission substations and upgrading existing ones as well as reconductoring existing weak high voltage power lines and new extensions for capacity strengthening and expansion, ” Adelabu said.

He urged Abiodun to collaborate with the ministry to impress on gas pipeline operators to improve the pipeline infrastructure passing through the state to boost the pressure quality and quantity of gas supplies to power plants and industries within the state.

The minister promised to undertake an official visit to the state as requested by the governor to enable him to meet with the industrialists within the corridors for possible areas of cooperation and collaboration.

In his remarks, Abiodun applauded the minister for the overwhelming noticeable improvements in power supply across the country.

He also commended Adelabu on the ongoing turnaround being witnessed in the nation’s power sector and enjoined him to sustain the momentum, which he said would further galvanise the economy.

“I came to visit but I have to commend you for performing wonders in the power sector. It’s to encourage you to sustain the noticeable improvement.

“As part of my visit, I want to make a special appeal to you for special attention to further enhance power infrastructure and supply to Ogun which is a key industrial hub in the country.

” I am aware that since your assumption of duty, you have visited some major industries and power plants in the state like Momas Electricity Meters Manufacturing Company, Coleman Wires and Cables and Splendor Electric, producers of Porcelain high voltage electric insulators.

”As well as the Olorunsogo Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC ) / Nigerian National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) power plant in Papalanto. However, we have a lot more to show you” he said.