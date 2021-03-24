The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) fixed June 5 for the commencement of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The Board in a statement by its Head, Public Affairs and Protocols, Dr Fabian Benjamin said, it has started the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry registration.

JAMB also asks all potential candidates to provide their National Identity Number at the point of registration.

The statement reads in part; “This is mandatory for participation in the 2021 registration exercise.

“Registration will take place in 700 centres across the country; the list is available in all the state offices of JAMB and on its website. at www.jamb.gov.ng.

“The approved schedule for registration and examination are that registration exercise will start on Thursday, April 8 and end on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

“Candidates are also to note that the registration for Direct Entry applicants will run concurrently with that of UTME candidates.

“There will be no extension of time for the sale of the UTME or DE application documents.

“Mock examination will be held on Friday, April 30 for those who indicate interest and are registered before April 24.

“UTME will hold from Saturday, June 5 to Saturday, June 19, 2021.”

The exam body reminds candidates and parents that the registration fee for the 2021 application documents remained N3, 500 and N500 for recommended Reading Text.