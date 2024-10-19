Iwuanyanwu mentored me throughout my presidency - Jonathan pays tribute

Jonathan recounted how Iwuanyanwu took him under his wing, even before he became Bayelsa Deputy Governor, and mentored him throughout his presidency.

“He treated me like a son and showed enormous goodwill throughout my political career,” Jonathan said, amidst a standing ovation from the congregation.

Iwuanyanwu, a stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had contested the presidency three times but never won.

ADVERTISEMENT

In spite of this, he continued to support Jonathan’s presidency, even organising private prayer sessions during turbulent times.

Jonathan urged politicians and Nigerians to emulate Iwuanyanwu’s legacy by doing good and leaving a lasting impact on society.

“We’re not here to mourn, but to celebrate our father who lived a good life and served his community and nation,” he said.

Chief Achike Udenwa, former Governor of Imo, described Iwuanyanwu as a great patron who mentored many politicians.

“He was exemplary, touched many lives, and left a lasting legacy,” Udenwan added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event, held at the Abuja National Christian Centre on Friday, was attended by prominent Nigerians, including former President of the Senate Adolphus Wabara and the Deputy Governor of Imo State.

Iwuanyanwu, a civil engineer and successful businessman, founded Champion Newspapers, Iwuanyanwu National Football Club, and chaired Oriental Airlines and Oriental Shipping Lines.

He was conferred with several honours, including the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR).