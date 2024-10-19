ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Iwuanyanwu mentored me throughout my presidency - Jonathan pays tribute

News Agency Of Nigeria

Jonathan urged politicians and Nigerians to emulate Iwuanyanwu’s legacy by doing good and leaving a lasting impact on society.

Ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. [Facebook]
Ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Jonathan recounted how Iwuanyanwu took him under his wing, even before he became Bayelsa Deputy Governor, and mentored him throughout his presidency.

“He treated me like a son and showed enormous goodwill throughout my political career,” Jonathan said, amidst a standing ovation from the congregation.

Iwuanyanwu, a stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had contested the presidency three times but never won.

ADVERTISEMENT

In spite of this, he continued to support Jonathan’s presidency, even organising private prayer sessions during turbulent times.

Jonathan urged politicians and Nigerians to emulate Iwuanyanwu’s legacy by doing good and leaving a lasting impact on society.

“We’re not here to mourn, but to celebrate our father who lived a good life and served his community and nation,” he said.

Chief Achike Udenwa, former Governor of Imo, described Iwuanyanwu as a great patron who mentored many politicians.

“He was exemplary, touched many lives, and left a lasting legacy,” Udenwan added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event, held at the Abuja National Christian Centre on Friday, was attended by prominent Nigerians, including former President of the Senate Adolphus Wabara and the Deputy Governor of Imo State.

Iwuanyanwu, a civil engineer and successful businessman, founded Champion Newspapers, Iwuanyanwu National Football Club, and chaired Oriental Airlines and Oriental Shipping Lines.

He was conferred with several honours, including the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR).

He passed away on July 25, 2024, at 81, leaving behind his second wife, Frances, and seven children.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Military denies detaining dismissed Air Force officer at Minna cantonment

Military denies detaining dismissed Air Force officer at Minna cantonment

Iwuanyanwu mentored me throughout my presidency - Jonathan pays tribute

Iwuanyanwu mentored me throughout my presidency - Jonathan pays tribute

Lagos Police confirm death of DPO who slumped in office

Lagos Police confirm death of DPO who slumped in office

Tinubu congratulates Oba of Benin on 8th anniversary on throne

Tinubu congratulates Oba of Benin on 8th anniversary on throne

Shettima visits Swedish vehicle manufacturing giant's HQ for transport solutions

Shettima visits Swedish vehicle manufacturing giant's HQ for transport solutions

Presidency warns motorists against patronising quacks for CNG conversion

Presidency warns motorists against patronising quacks for CNG conversion

Yobe Police tracked kidnapper to his home in Bauchi, rescued 10-year-old victim

Yobe Police tracked kidnapper to his home in Bauchi, rescued 10-year-old victim

Kano man sent to 7 years in prison for sexually abusing 3 teenage boys

Kano man sent to 7 years in prison for sexually abusing 3 teenage boys

Edo govt, Okpebholo’s team hold inaugural transition meeting

Edo govt, Okpebholo’s team hold inaugural transition meeting

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu condoles with Mele Kyari over daughter’s death

Tinubu condoles with Mele Kyari over daughter’s death

Food Security should be collective responsibility of all Nigerians - APC Chieftain [Vanguard]

Food Security should be collective responsibility of all Nigerians - APC Chieftain

Nigeria is now like Vietnam - Reno Omokri says after meeting Tinubu at Aso Rock

Nigeria needs T-pain to make economic progress - Reno Omokri

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu. [Twitter:@OfficialBenKalu]

Reps want to create Bola Tinubu University to teach Nigerian languages