Islamic religious groups laud Sokoto governor for giving them 10 buses

News Agency Of Nigeria

Aliyu also launched the distribution of ₦280 million as Eid-el-Kabir support to Islamic scholars selected from the 244 political wards of the state.

Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu [Punch]
Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu [Punch]

Sheikh Aminu Sufi, the leader of the Tijaniyya Sufi Movement in the state, on Saturday, lauded Aliyu for what he described as an invaluable gesture to the religious groups.

Sufi, who spoke on behalf of the benefiting groups, expressed excitement over the gesture, which he said would enhance their activities across the state and beyond.

He said the effort was a replica of the gestures enjoyed during the tenure of the former Governor of the state, Senator Aliyu Wamakko.

Sufi said, ”These efforts have demonstrated Gov. Aliyu’s commitment to religious advancement and educating people on religious rituals.”

According to him, the Tijaniyya adherents and other religious bodies that benefited from the gesture would ensure the judicious use of the vehicles.

Sufi also thanked the state government for the training of Muazzins (prayer callers), payment of ₦500,000 monthly stipends for the maintenance of Jum’at Mosques as well as the provision of gifts for sallah festivities to their members.

He added, ”These efforts, along with other gestures by the state government had distinguished the present administration from the past governments in the areas of concerns to religious groups’ activities.”

Inaugurating the vehicles, former Zamfara Governor, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, described the efforts as ‘distinct’ and enjoined the benefiting groups to properly utilise the vehicles for their routine activities.

Yari, who also inaugurated 46, 22-seater buses for transportation services in the 23 local government areas of the state explained that the essence of governments was to uplift the socio-economic conditions of the citizenry.

While commending Aliyu, Yari enjoined him to consider his position as ‘transitional’, which would be remembered by the impact he makes on the citizens.

He said the ongoing efforts, along with others executed by his administration, were aimed at cushioning the difficulties being faced by the citizens after the removal of fuel subsidies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former Governor of the state, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, also inaugurated some road projects in the Sokoto metropolis as part of the celebrations.

Bafarawa said, ”In spite of being a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), I will always acknowledge and support any government with a commitment to facilitate developments and improve the people’s well-being.

Islamic religious groups laud Sokoto governor for giving them 10 buses

