Gov Ganduje mourns former head of BBC Africa Section, Isa Abba-Adamu

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, has expressed shock over the death of veteran broadcaster and former Head of BBC Africa Section, Isa Abba-Adamu.

Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje

The governor stated this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Abba Anwar, on Monday in Kano.

Ganduje described the late broadcaster as a man of honour and integrity, who listens to both sides when it comes to professionalism.

“We were shocked when we received the demise of this veteran journalist.

“He is a complete gentleman, an accurate time keeper, a disciplined mentor to many professionals across the globe, and a very caring father.

“His professional disposition transcended his country, as someone who spent decades with BBC.

“He headed BBC Africa Section, because of his professional dexterity, aptness in time management, commitment to duty, professional integrity, honesty and incalculable management of both human and material resources,” he said

He said the demise of the veteran journalist was a great loss not only to Kano state, Nigeria or West Africa, but to Africa and the global body of journalism profession.

With his death, vacuum exists which is difficult to fill,” he said.

Ganduje prayed to the Almighty Allah to forgive his sins, reward his good deeds with paradise and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

He urged his family members to always take a leaf from the deceased exemplary life.

The veteran journalist died in London on Sunday after a brief illness.

He was born in 1961 and graduated from Bayero University in 1985 and worked with Kano State Television CTV 67 before joining the BBC Hausa Service.

He was appointed board member of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

