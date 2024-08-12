ADVERTISEMENT
IPOB warns Igbo leaders to stop using Nnamdi Kanu’s detention for politics

Bayo Wahab

The group alleged that some Igbo leaders are secretly collaborating with the Federal Government to keep Kanu in DSS custody.

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu. [Getty Images]
Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu. [Getty Images]

The group said Kanu is detained because of his efforts to achieve the Biafran dream and not because of Nigerian politics.

IPOB said this in a press statement released by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, on Monday, August 12, 2024, alleging that some Igbo leaders are afraid of Kanu’s release.

The statement read in part, “To those using the suffering of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to advance their political interests should desist; otherwise, IPOB will call you out publicly and also frustrate your political interests in the South-East. Ndigbo should know that as long as Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is still in illegal detention, Ndigbo will remain politically irrelevant in Nigeria.”

The Pro-Biafra group alleged that some Igbo politicians and political sycophants in Abuja are using IPOB matters to “resuscitate their dwindling political influence in the Southeast.”

The group also alleged that these leaders are secretly collaborating with the Federal Government to keep Kanu in DSS custody.

Nnamdi Kanu, pictured in 2017 in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, disappeared later that year while on bail, later re-emerging first in Jerusalem, then Britain
Nnamdi Kanu, pictured in 2017 in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, disappeared later that year while on bail, later re-emerging first in Jerusalem, then Britain AFP

Some of these Abuja sycophants take glory in IPOB matters to resuscitate their dwindling political influence in the South-East. We are watching them closely. We are advising them to stop taking the glory of IPOB’s successes or be called out publicly.

“However, we commend those patriotic and sincere Igbo politicians and leaders who are genuinely working for the release of Nnamdi Kanu. We encourage them never to give up. We are taking stock of everyone’s work for or against IPOB among the Igbo leaders and politicians. In due time, everyone will receive their reward, whether it be good or bad.

The group further said, “Those using the suffering and incarceration of Kanu and IPOB members to advance their political interests will be disappointed and will watch how IPOB will scuttle the political ambitions of those from the East.”

Stressing its dedication to the safety of Ndigbo and Biafran cause, the group commended the people of South-East, urging them to understand that IPOB is in control of the region.

IPOB also commended Ndigbo for not joining the recent nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests.

The group said the people of the South-East have built survival resilience despite being politically and economically marginalised.

They should understand that IPOB is in control of the South-East. IPOB commends Ndigbo for adhering to the instructions of IPOB’s leadership not to participate in the #EndBadGovernance protest in Nigeria. Though Ndigbo are highly marginalised and ostracised politically and economically, we have built survival resilience through decades of persecution in Nigeria.

“If Ndigbo had taken part in the protest, the ethnic bigoted Federal Government would have sent troops to destroy Igbo land and kill many Igbo civilians. IPOB has the interest and safety of our people at heart even as we continue to strategise on Biafra’s freedom,” the statement read.

Kanu’s IPOB seeks a separatist southeastern region that tried in 1967 to break away from Nigeria under the name Republic of Biafra.

He was re-arrested in Kenya in June 2021, four years after he jumped bail, and has been in the custody of the DSS since then.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

