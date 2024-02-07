ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Investors lose ₦1bn in cautious trading on NGX

News Agency Of Nigeria

Analysis of the market activities indicated that trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, as the value of transactions declined by 15.68 per cent.

Investors lose ₦1bn in cautious trading on NGX
Investors lose ₦1bn in cautious trading on NGX

Recommended articles

Specifically, the market capitalisation which opened at ₦55.872 trillion dipped one billion naira to close at ₦55.871 trillion.

Similarly, the All-Share index shed 174 points to settle at 102,106.31, compared to 102,108.05 posted in the previous session.

As a result, the Year-To-Date (YTD) return slipped to 36.55 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting David Adonri, Vice Chairman, Highcap Securities Ltd., said investors in the stock market had made a lot of profit, hence the recent sell-offs witnessed in the market.

Adonri, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said that downtown market performance was not unusual, having witnessed several weeks of unimaginable gain.

He said: “Any investor who has not taken his or her profit would have no one to blame.

“Many of the investors left now in the market are institutional investors who have been investing for a very long time and are not bothered about the short-term volatility of the market."

Meanwhile, market breadth closed negative with 35 declining stocks outnumbering 17 advancing ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Selloffs in Tier-one banks, namely: Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) and United Bank of Africa (UBA) kept the market in the negative terrain.

On the losers’ chart, AIICO Insurance led by 9.92 per cent to close at ₦1.18, Cadbury trailed by 9.50 per cent to close at ₦21.90 per share.

Guinea Insurance lost 8.93 per cent to close at 51k, Tantalizers shed 8.70 per cent to close at 42k and Honeywell Flour declined by 6.69 per cent to close at ₦4.01 per share.

Conversely, Meyer Plc led the gainers’ chart by 10 per cent to close at ₦5.72, Triple Gee gained 9.84 per cent to close at ₦4.13. per share.

Also, Juli garnered 9.09 per cent to close at 84k, Cornerstone Insurance shed 8.78 per cent to close at 2.23 per cent and Africa Prudential Plc rose by 8.70 per cent to close at ₦8.75 per share.

ADVERTISEMENT

Transcorp led the activity chart with 39.90 million shares valued at ₦548.82 million, while First Bank Nigeria Holdings (FBNH) sold 33.61 million shares worth ₦840.59.

GTCO transacted 26.02 million shares valued at 1.02 billion, UBA sold 23.95 million shares worth ₦598.17 million and Fidelity traded 18.25 million shares worth ₦211.38 million.

Meanwhile, a total of 341.92 billion shares valued at ₦6.41 billion were exchanged in 9,665 deals, as against 494.19 million shares valued at ₦7.6 billion in 11,761 deals recorded on Tuesday.

Analysis of the market activities indicated that trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, as the value of transactions declined by 15.68 per cent.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anti-corruption CSOs fault EFCC’s probe of Yahaya Bello

Anti-corruption CSOs fault EFCC’s probe of Yahaya Bello

Investors lose ₦1bn in cautious trading on NGX

Investors lose ₦1bn in cautious trading on NGX

How General Overseer acquired properties with members’ funds – EFCC

How General Overseer acquired properties with members’ funds – EFCC

Be sensitive to our concerns - Civil servants urge President Tinubu

Be sensitive to our concerns - Civil servants urge President Tinubu

Court remands Lagos pastor, wife for alleged ₦33.8m fraud

Court remands Lagos pastor, wife for alleged ₦33.8m fraud

2024 population census will hold as scheduled - Senate

2024 population census will hold as scheduled - Senate

FG seeks PPP to address funding gaps in school feeding programme

FG seeks PPP to address funding gaps in school feeding programme

Lagos govt begins Alapere bridge repairs

Lagos govt begins Alapere bridge repairs

Absence of witness stalls ex-NIMASA DG’s trial over alleged ₦754.8m fraud

Absence of witness stalls ex-NIMASA DG’s trial over alleged ₦754.8m fraud

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Governing council by Gov Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Tinubu actively addressing Nigeria's challenges - Onanuga [Presidency]

Tinubu actively addressing Nigeria's challenges - Onanuga says amid Atiku's criticisms