ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Internet fraudster confesses to stealing car worth ₦30m from Lagos dealer

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect added that the car has been sold and proceeds converted.

Image illustration of a internet fraudster
Image illustration of a internet fraudster

Recommended articles

Umma Ayuba, the Zonal Public Relations Officer, SP. Umma Ayuba confirmed the arrest in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

She said that the command, under the leadership of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi, arrested the suspect after receiving a petition from the petitioner.

“Based on a petition received from Adesuwa Ogizie, female, a US-based licensed car dealer; that sometime in 2016, Olawuyi contacted her to purchase a Mercedes Benz GLE 350 valued at ₦30 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Olawuyi deceived her stating that he had instructed his brother Jude Hanslem to make payment on his behalf.

“After the vehicle was delivered to the suspect in Nigeria; the petitioner discovered that the money paid into her account was the proceeds of fraud, ” she said.

Ayuba said that a team of detectives attached to the Zonal Anti-Kidnapping Unit Zone 2 command, led by SP Abass Gadzama (O/C ZAKU) swung into action and apprehended the suspect.

“The suspect was arrested and he volunteered his statement where he confessed to the crime.

“He claimed he was into internet fraud at the time he committed the offence and that the Mercedes Benz GLE 350 has been sold and the proceeds converted," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayuba said the investigation is ongoing further findings would be communicated, and the suspect will be prosecuted accordingly upon completion of investigation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atiku's lawyer, Ozekhome, backs Tinubu's reintroduction of old national anthem

Atiku's lawyer, Ozekhome, backs Tinubu's reintroduction of old national anthem

Akwa Ibom Police arrest ex-convict posing as military personnel

Akwa Ibom Police arrest ex-convict posing as military personnel

Obidient movement not affiliated with specific political party - Peter Obi

Obidient movement not affiliated with specific political party - Peter Obi

Bauchi community to vigorously prosecute tree-felling offenders in the State

Bauchi community to vigorously prosecute tree-felling offenders in the State

Kafanchan residents says Tinubu, Sani deserves 'a pat on the back' for achievements

Kafanchan residents says Tinubu, Sani deserves 'a pat on the back' for achievements

Leaked documents on fiscal policy proposals not official - FG

Leaked documents on fiscal policy proposals not official - FG

'He single-handedly took $758m' - Lawmaker alleges El-Rufai of theft

'He single-handedly took $758m' - Lawmaker alleges El-Rufai of theft

Internet fraudster confesses to stealing car worth ₦30m from Lagos dealer

Internet fraudster confesses to stealing car worth ₦30m from Lagos dealer

Gov Otu evacuates 'Mad People' from Calabar streets for treatment, rehabilitation

Gov Otu evacuates 'Mad People' from Calabar streets for treatment, rehabilitation

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gunmen attack Army outpost in Abia [Premium Times]

3 soldiers reportedly killed as gunmen attack army outpost in Abia

President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu pledges to secure every inch of Nigeria

NSA Nuhu Ribadu and Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Kano Gov meets Ribadu in Abuja as tussle over emirship lingers

Governor Ademola Adeleke [Daily Post Nigeria]

I'm sacrificing my security vote for Osun's development – Adeleke