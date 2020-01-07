Zulum made the call when he visited the affected communities on Tuesday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mainok and Jakana communities located on Maiduguri-Damaturu Road, witnessed resurgence of insurgency activities in recent weeks.

In furtherance of its clearance operation against remnants of the insurgents, the military planned to relocate inhabitants of the communities to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Maiduguri.

Zulum disclosed that he received information that the military authorities had planned to relocate the communities to IDPs camps in Maiduguri.

“I call on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Burutai, to refrain from the action.

“In as much as possible, we need to commend the Federal Government’s effort in the counter insurgency operation, but we are not in support of displacing these communities.

“We are fully behind the military and police with a view to condone and search exercise in the communities to arrest and prosecute all those involved in nefarious activities.

“But we do not want the communities to be displaced,” he said.

Zulum noted that such action would compound the humanitarian crisis in the state, adding that adequate arrangements must be put in place to facilitate smooth relocation and resettlement of the affected communities.

“The Federal and State Government, the National and State Emergency Management Agencies (NEMA and SEMA), humanitarian and development partners should be notified.

“The police, Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and other security agencies should also be notified so that we can make adequate arrangements.

“I am sure that no information had been passed to the police, the Department of State Security Service (DSS), as well as the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) with respect to the planned evacuation of Jakana and other communities to Maiduguri.

“Therefore, the government of Borno State is not in support of the move,” Zulum said.

Zulum, however, warned the communities against collaboration with the insurgents and urged them to support the military and security agencies to end insurgency.

The governor also reiterated his commitment to support the military in the ongoing clearance operation to rout remnants of insurgents in the state.

“Maiduguri-Damaturu Road has not been closed since 2011, and Jakana community not displaced.

“Therefore, displacing these communities means that commuters plying the road are not safe for it entails blocking the road.

“We are pleading with the Federal Government to ensure protection of the the communities on this highway. We appeal to them to ensure protection of life and property.

“People should freely move around while supporting their desire to punish all those culpable,” Zulum added.