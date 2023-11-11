INEC official abducted in Bayelsa, election personnel involved in boat mishap

The INEC official, whose identity remains unknown as at the time of filing this report, was taken away by his abductors while waiting to board a boat to Sagbama LGA, where he is assigned to registration area 06 in Ossioma.

Also, a boat ferrying 12 election personnel to registration area 17 in Koluama Community in Southern Ijaw LGA for the Saturday governorship election capsized and election materials, including results sheets, went missing.

The two incidents occurred on Friday, November 10, 2023.

This was made known by INEC Head of Department, Voters Education and Publicity in Bayelsa State, Wilfred Ifogah, in a statement on Friday night.

Ifogah said no life was lost in the incident, as all the 12 officials and the boat operator were rescued.

“We wish to confirm that a boat carrying personnel to registration area 17 (Koluama) in Southern Ijaw LGA capsized, fortunately, no life was lost as all the election personnel numbering 12 and the boat operator were rescued.

“We however lost our result sheets, power banks and luggage containing personal effects of staff.

“The total number of registered voters in the affected registration area is 5368 and the number of PVCs collected is 5311. INEC is making efforts to ensure the conduct of elections in the affected area.

