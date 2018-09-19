Pulse.ng logo
INEC lauds U.S. IRI support toward credible General Elections

Gaidam said that election violence had been a source of concern to the commission in its effort to deliver credible election

  Published:
INEC announces ban of phones in polling booth ahead of Osun guber election play

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

(NAN)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commended the U.S.-based International Republican Institute (IRI) for sustained support toward a hitch free and credible elections in the country.

The Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC, Mr Kassim Gaidam made the commendation on Wednesday in Yola while speaking at a workshop organised by IRI in collaboration with U. S. Agency for International Development (USAID), for critical stakeholders on Election Violence Mitigation in Adamawa.

Gaidam said that election violence had been a source of concern to the commission in its effort to deliver credible election.

Let me commend the IRI, which since 1998 has been a helpful partner of the commission. We appreciate all your efforts and assure that the commission is committed to the conduct of free, fair and credible election with the help of all stakeholders.

“In collaboration with other partners, the commission is engaging youths across board in areas of sensitisation through workshops and seminars on the need to avoid violence during elections.

“We, as a commission are mindful of the fact that a violence free election is an acceptable election and so will continue to do everything to ensure peaceful elections,” Kassim said.

The Resident Programme, the Director of IRI, Mr Sentell Barnes said that the institute was committed to improving participatory democracy by helping in addressing factors militating against it such as election violence.

“Violence in elections is a scourge that has deterred many, especially women, youth and persons with disability from participating in politics.

“IRI is committed to improving the participation of marginalised groups by addressing the factors that hinder them, hence this meeting,” Barnes said.

Barnes said that the IRI was involved in the programme in four states- Adamawa, Bauchi, Ebonyi and Sokoto. 

