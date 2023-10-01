ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Independence: Remain hopeful for better Nigeria, Obi tells Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The presidential candidate wished Nigerians a happy independence anniversary, praying for God’s continued mercy and grace on the nation.

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Recommended articles

Obi, the former governor of Anambra made this known in his goodwill message to celebrate the 63rd Independence anniversary in Lagon on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Bola Tinubu in his Independence Day broadcast said “he was attuned to the hardships that have come as he has a heart that feels and eyes that see."

NAN recalls that Tinubu said his administration now carried the costs of reaching a future Nigeria where the fruits of the nation would be fairly shared among all, not hoarded by a select and greedy few.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, we will have a Nigeria where hunger, poverty and hardship are pushed into the shadows of an ever-fading past.

Obi lamented grave uncertainties and apparent hardship the citizens of Nigeria were experiencing due to persistent leadership failure after 63 years of their nationhood.

He added that the situation might be critical but certainly not hopeless.

The presidential standard bearer noted that in an analogy between a nation’s life and the parameters of modern technology; if the input is garbage in then the output would be garbage out.

“When you Google a subject, the response you get will be based on the questions you input. Every nation invariably determines its own fate and destiny; and gets the leadership it deserves.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nigeria cannot be an exception. If we subscribe to rogue leadership, then we must face the attending consequences.

“At 63 years, what type of questions are Nigerians asking of their leaders and what type of answer are we expecting?

“Present realities notwithstanding, I am hopeful that a new Nigeria is possible; but the burden of responsibility is on Nigerians."

Obi said that every Oct. 1, since 1960, people tried to review their life as a nation but on looking back, could they say that ‘where we are is where we are supposed to be despite our vast human and natural resources?’

The presidential candidate wished Nigerians a happy independence anniversary, praying for God’s continued mercy and grace on the nation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Soludo renames Anambra Cargo Airport after Chinua Achebe

Soludo renames Anambra Cargo Airport after Chinua Achebe

Independence: Remain hopeful for better Nigeria, Obi tells Nigerians

Independence: Remain hopeful for better Nigeria, Obi tells Nigerians

FG denies ₦50bn plea bargain deal with Emefiele

FG denies ₦50bn plea bargain deal with Emefiele

Katsina university suspends 6 students over alleged murder of colleague

Katsina university suspends 6 students over alleged murder of colleague

Adamu reveals what Tinubu told him after he resigned as APC chairman

Adamu reveals what Tinubu told him after he resigned as APC chairman

10 remarkable achievements since Nigeria's Independence in 1960

10 remarkable achievements since Nigeria's Independence in 1960

Tinubu loses case as US court orders CSU to release academic records to Atiku

Tinubu loses case as US court orders CSU to release academic records to Atiku

6 key figures who paved the way for Nigeria’s Independence in 1960

6 key figures who paved the way for Nigeria’s Independence in 1960

NDLEA arrests wanted kingpin, Chadian, others over 4 tons of drugs

NDLEA arrests wanted kingpin, Chadian, others over 4 tons of drugs

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bakare made a suggestion to President Tinubu on how cassava can improve the value of the Naira [MIT News]

'For commodification of the naira, use cassava' [Pulse Explainer]

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

Supreme Court on fire [Legit.ng]

BREAKING: Supreme Court building engulfed in flames

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Ogun Govt cancels Independence Day celebrations 'to reflect the mood of the nation'