Imole Youth Corps: Ademola Adeleke sacks 20,000 Osun youths

The real tea: The state governor, in bridging the gap, has introduced a new empowerment scheme to enable proper engagement with youths in the state, called the “Imole Youth Corps.”

About the previous scheme: The previous empowerment scheme, OYES, was started on December 17, 2010, by the former governor, Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, to keep a promise he made to the people.

A statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Thursday, February 16, 2023, stated that the decision to scrap OYES is to fufil his electioneering campaign to productively engage youths across the state.

“In fulfilling one of the electoral promises of His Excellency, the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke in ensuring meaningful and proper youth Engagement in the state, a new Scheme code named Imole Youth Corps is hereby put in place to engage our teeming youths in the state.

“Application forms will be available for prospective youths in all the 30 LGs including Ife East Area Office of the State FREE of charge beginning from Friday, 17th February, 2023.”, the statement noted.