ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Imole Youth Corps: Ademola Adeleke sacks 20,000 Osun youths

Ima Elijah

"...a new Scheme code named Imole Youth Corps is hereby put in place..."

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]
Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

About 20,000 young people who worked for the Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme, also known as “O-YES,” were fired yesterday by the governor of Osun State Ademola Adeleke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The real tea: The state governor, in bridging the gap, has introduced a new empowerment scheme to enable proper engagement with youths in the state, called the “Imole Youth Corps.”

About the previous scheme: The previous empowerment scheme, OYES, was started on December 17, 2010, by the former governor, Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, to keep a promise he made to the people.

A statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Thursday, February 16, 2023, stated that the decision to scrap OYES is to fufil his electioneering campaign to productively engage youths across the state.

In fulfilling one of the electoral promises of His Excellency, the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke in ensuring meaningful and proper youth Engagement in the state, a new Scheme code named Imole Youth Corps is hereby put in place to engage our teeming youths in the state.

“Application forms will be available for prospective youths in all the 30 LGs including Ife East Area Office of the State FREE of charge beginning from Friday, 17th February, 2023.”, the statement noted.

In a letter from the Osun State Government Secretary, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye, who works for the state government, said that the decision to reposition the youth empowerment programme was made so that it works better, lasts longer, and gives workers more respect.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Imole Youth Corps: Ademola Adeleke sacks 20,000 Osun youths

Imole Youth Corps: Ademola Adeleke sacks 20,000 Osun youths

'I have money in the bank but I can't get it,' Nigerians protest naira scarcity

'I have money in the bank but I can't get it,' Nigerians protest naira scarcity

Banks shut down in Benin over attacks caused by naira scarcity

Banks shut down in Benin over attacks caused by naira scarcity

NAFDAC destroys substandard products worth over N326m in Nasarawa

NAFDAC destroys substandard products worth over N326m in Nasarawa

Ortom officially asks Benue people to vote Peter Obi

Ortom officially asks Benue people to vote Peter Obi

Cash crisis: Protest erupts in Mile 12, Lagos

Cash crisis: Protest erupts in Mile 12, Lagos

The UN is looking for $1.3 billion to help 6 million Nigerians

The UN is looking for $1.3 billion to help 6 million Nigerians

Police foil attempted attack on INEC officials in Anambra

Police foil attempted attack on INEC officials in Anambra

Evil people are using Buhari to defeat APC – El-Rufai

Evil people are using Buhari to defeat APC – El-Rufai

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports. [The Punch]

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports.

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports

Old naira notes to be used till Feb 15 as FG vows to obey Supreme Court order.

Supreme Court says old naira notes remain legal tender

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

How to deposit your old naira notes to CBN before February 17 deadline