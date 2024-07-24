ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I'm not moved by your attacks - Abiodun replies social media critics

Nurudeen Shotayo

Abiodun is one of the most criticised public office holders on social media in recent times over his alleged non-performance in Ogun State.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.
Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

Recommended articles

Abiodun said he remains unfazed by the hordes of social media posts and commentaries claiming he has underperformed as a governor.

He stated this when he met with the coalition of youth organisations at the Governor's Office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Abiodun has come under intense scrutiny in recent times over developments in the South-West state. Some Ogun residents and other concerned Nigerians trended photos of bad roads in some parts of the state while calling on the governor to act.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he said his administration had done well in sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, and security, which are important blocs required for meaningful socio-economic development to take place.

Abiodun said becoming a national lawmaker at 35 years meant that he was not a novice in the game and didn't need to blow his own trumpet for people to feel his impact.

“I normally don’t get disturbed by such things because one of my mentors in politics told me that in politics, you must make sure that you are mentioned either for the right or wrong reasons, but be continuously mentioned because if you are not mentioned, you are just part of the crowd," he said regarding recent attacks on his administration on social media.

“For me, I am not bothered that I have been under attack by faceless people on social media because I know what I am. I know who I am. I know what I did before I became governor. I know how long I have been on this journey.

“I became a senator before I was 35, the youngest at that time and I have been on this space in the state contesting on different platforms from that time until God decided that He was going to make me a governor and someone would imagine that after all that I had gone through to get to this position, all I will do is to be biting my fingernails. That person must be a joke.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I became the governor under the most torturous and most difficult circumstances. I can’t go through that baptism of fire to get to the office and become complacent. Our Internally Generated Revenue was around 50 billion a year before. But in four years, we have grown it to almost 200 billion, and someone says Dapo Abiodun is just sitting in Ogun State and doing nothing. That has to be a joke,” he said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Borno protesters storm Abuja, demand reversal of Ndume's sack by Senate

Borno protesters storm Abuja, demand reversal of Ndume's sack by Senate

Matawalle donates ₦5m to family of his ex-DG of Protocol

Matawalle donates ₦5m to family of his ex-DG of Protocol

Ohanaeze Ndigbo youth body hails Tinubu for SEDC Act

Ohanaeze Ndigbo youth body hails Tinubu for SEDC Act

Navy arrests 2 oil thieves for operating illegal bunkering sites in their homes

Navy arrests 2 oil thieves for operating illegal bunkering sites in their homes

Tinubu signs bills to accelerate development across geo-political zones

Tinubu signs bills to accelerate development across geo-political zones

I'm not moved by your attacks - Abiodun replies social media critics

I'm not moved by your attacks - Abiodun replies social media critics

Tinubu's popularity surges in Southeast after 'Development Bill' approval

Tinubu's popularity surges in Southeast after 'Development Bill' approval

Reps criticise 'Park and Pay' scheme in FCT under Wike’s administration

Reps criticise 'Park and Pay' scheme in FCT under Wike’s administration

Governor Idris disbands 21 local government council administrators

Governor Idris disbands 21 local government council administrators

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun-Osogbo-Festival

Osun river water is unsafe for drinking, curator warns Osun-Osogbo Festival attendees

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu seeks amendment to 2024 Appropriation Act, 2023 Finance Act

Oil Production: NASS pledges support to NNPC Ltd [New Telegraph]

National Assembly supports NNPC's efforts to stop oil theft & increase production

Chairman of SUBEB, Dr Nureni Adeniran [The Street Reporters Newspaper]

Oyo State SUBEB recruitment exams to begin July 22 for 50,097 applicants