IGP bans use of unapproved uniforms by police officers

The I-G had expressed dismay over the flagrant violation of the approved Nigeria Police Force dress code by officers on patrol and guard, stop and search, and other routine police operations.

According to him, the officers have formed the habit of wearing t-shirts and face caps with “Special Forces”, “Commando”, “Gallant MOPOL”, “SCORPION”, and other inscriptions while on duty.

Baba described the use of unapproved apparels as unacceptable, added that, uniform, which was a means of identification, had been abused by officers who engaged in improper dressing.

He lamented the fear the unwholesome practice would create in the minds of innocent Nigerians.

Baba, therefore, ordered that all police officers detailed for patrol, stop and search, check point, and other routine operational duties must be in approved uniforms for easy identification.

“All Police disciplinary units particularly the Force Provost Marshal, the I-G X-Squad and Monitoring Unit must ensure the strict enforcement of the directive with severe sanctions for erring officers.

“All supervisory officers would be held vicariously liable in the event that personnel under their command violate this order,” he said.