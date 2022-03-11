RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

IGP bans use of unapproved uniforms by police officers

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba has ordered immediate ban on the use of unapproved uniforms by police officers on duty.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba.
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba.

The Acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

The I-G had expressed dismay over the flagrant violation of the approved Nigeria Police Force dress code by officers on patrol and guard, stop and search, and other routine police operations.

According to him, the officers have formed the habit of wearing t-shirts and face caps with “Special Forces”, “Commando”, “Gallant MOPOL”, “SCORPION”, and other inscriptions while on duty.

Baba described the use of unapproved apparels as unacceptable, added that, uniform, which was a means of identification, had been abused by officers who engaged in improper dressing.

He lamented the fear the unwholesome practice would create in the minds of innocent Nigerians.

Baba, therefore, ordered that all police officers detailed for patrol, stop and search, check point, and other routine operational duties must be in approved uniforms for easy identification.

“All Police disciplinary units particularly the Force Provost Marshal, the I-G X-Squad and Monitoring Unit must ensure the strict enforcement of the directive with severe sanctions for erring officers.

“All supervisory officers would be held vicariously liable in the event that personnel under their command violate this order,” he said.

He pledged the commitment of the Force leadership to promote strategic police reforms geared at sanitising operational engagements, bequeathing to the nation, a professional policing system as required.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Panel orders NDLEA boss to produce Abba Kyari over missing persons' case

Panel orders NDLEA boss to produce Abba Kyari over missing persons' case

IGP bans use of unapproved uniforms by police officers

IGP bans use of unapproved uniforms by police officers

Ganduje suggests ways to address insecurity in Nigeria

Ganduje suggests ways to address insecurity in Nigeria

Buhari felicitates Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at 61

Buhari felicitates Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at 61

Ekweremadu joins Enugu governorship race after 19 years at Senate

Ekweremadu joins Enugu governorship race after 19 years at Senate

Nigeria, 31 nations deploy warships, helicopters for joint military exercise

Nigeria, 31 nations deploy warships, helicopters for joint military exercise

NURTW saga: Lagos Assembly urges implementation of parking policy

NURTW saga: Lagos Assembly urges implementation of parking policy

National Convention: We didn't breach any law, APC replies INEC

National Convention: We didn't breach any law, APC replies INEC

Ekiti govt distributes 2,500 free JAMB forms to students

Ekiti govt distributes 2,500 free JAMB forms to students

Trending

Sanwo-Olu explains why BRT bus boarded by slain Bamise had no CCTV camera

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. (Guardian)

Extradition: Former AIG advises FG to strengthen security around Abba Kyari to prevent elimination

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

FG says Nigerian volunteers won’t be allowed to fight in Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama. [Twitter/@GeoffreyOnyeama]

DIG Joseph Egbunike slumps, dies in Abuja

DIG Joseph Egbunike slumps, dies in Abuja, (Punch)