I will die on a Sunday after a good meal of pounded yam – Pastor Adeboye

During the Congress held in Ogun State, the revered clergyman asserted that if the rapture does not occur imminently, he foresees his departure taking place on a Sunday following a satisfying meal of pounded yam.

Drawing parallels to a family incident, he shared the story of an uncle who passed away under peculiar circumstances.

Pastor Adeboye recounted that his uncle, having just participated in a church service and engaged in joyous dancing, unexpectedly departed this world without any prior signs of illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unusual aspect of the demise was that it occurred within the confines of a restroom while his wife was diligently preparing a meal.

"In the midst of life and celebration, my uncle left us. No sickness, no ache, no pain. He was in the toilet, and when the door swung open after his wife finished pounding yam, he was gone," Pastor Adeboye recounted.

Addressing potential skepticism about the absence of illness preceding such a departure, the clergyman stated that being in good health is not a prerequisite for entering heaven.