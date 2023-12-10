ADVERTISEMENT
I will die on a Sunday after a good meal of pounded yam – Pastor Adeboye

Ima Elijah

Drawing parallels to a family incident, he shared the story of an uncle who passed away under peculiar circumstances.

During the Congress held in Ogun State, the revered clergyman asserted that if the rapture does not occur imminently, he foresees his departure taking place on a Sunday following a satisfying meal of pounded yam.

Pastor Adeboye recounted that his uncle, having just participated in a church service and engaged in joyous dancing, unexpectedly departed this world without any prior signs of illness.

The unusual aspect of the demise was that it occurred within the confines of a restroom while his wife was diligently preparing a meal.

"In the midst of life and celebration, my uncle left us. No sickness, no ache, no pain. He was in the toilet, and when the door swung open after his wife finished pounding yam, he was gone," Pastor Adeboye recounted.

Addressing potential skepticism about the absence of illness preceding such a departure, the clergyman stated that being in good health is not a prerequisite for entering heaven.

“I know somebody will say if we are never sick, how are we going to die and go to heaven? You don’t need to be sick to go to heaven. If the Lord tarries His coming, I will go on a Sunday after a good meal of pounded yam,” he declared.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

I will die on a Sunday after a good meal of pounded yam – Pastor Adeboye

