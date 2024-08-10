ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tell us those stealing our crude oil with vessels - Elumelu tells govt

Nurudeen Shotayo

Elumelu realised why international oil companies started divesting from onshore assets after criminal gangs began stealing crude from his pipelines.

Leading African Entrepreneur, Tony Elumelu [Leadership]
Leading African Entrepreneur, Tony Elumelu [Leadership]

Recommended articles

While expressing his dislike for oil theft, Elumelu stressed that the menace is part of the reasons international oil companies in Nigeria are divesting.

The Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) made this known in an interview published by the Financial Times on Friday, August 9, 2024.

He recalled a first-hand discovery on why international oil companies were partly divesting from onshore assets after criminal gangs began stealing crude from his pipelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse reports that, at the height of oil theft activities that forced his company to shut down production in 2022, Elumelu took to social media to express frustrations over the development.

“How can we be losing over 95 per cent of oil production to thieves? Look at the Bonny Terminal which should be receiving over 200,000 barrels of crude oil daily, instead, it receives less than 3,000 barrels, leading the operator Shell to declare force majeure. The reason Nigeria is unable to meet its OPEC production quota is not because of low investment but because of theft, pure and simple!

“Meanwhile, oil-producing countries are smiling as their foreign reserve is rising. What is Nigeria’s problem? We need to hold our leaders more accountable!” he posted on X.

Tony Elumelu, the Chairman of Heirs Holdings and Transcorp Plc and President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
Tony Elumelu, the Chairman of Heirs Holdings and Transcorp Plc and President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

In the Friday interview, the successful entrepreneur expressed optimism for the sector even though he stated that oil thieves still take away 18% of crude from his field.

“42,000 barrels of crude pumped out daily. Theft still takes away about 18 per cent of production," he said.

Meanwhile, when asked about the people behind the theft, Elumelu said the government and security agencies are best positioned to know.

“This is oil theft, we’re not talking about stealing a bottle of Coke you can put in your pocket. The government should know, they should tell us. Look at America — Donald Trump was shot at and quickly they knew the background of who shot him. Our security agencies should tell us who is stealing our oil. You bring vessels to our territorial waters and we don’t," he stated.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tell us those stealing our crude oil with vessels - Elumelu tells govt

Tell us those stealing our crude oil with vessels - Elumelu tells govt

Journalist exposes foreign NGO which offered ₦800k bribe to smear Dangote refinery

Journalist exposes foreign NGO which offered ₦800k bribe to smear Dangote refinery

Tinubu determined to address youths’ problems – Shettima

Tinubu determined to address youths’ problems – Shettima

6-year single-term presidency not solution to Nigeria's problems - Obasanjo

6-year single-term presidency not solution to Nigeria's problems - Obasanjo

'Admit your mistakes, review policies' - Shekarau tells Tinubu amid hardship

'Admit your mistakes, review policies' - Shekarau tells Tinubu amid hardship

Southern Kaduna union happy members didn't join nationwide hunger protest

Southern Kaduna union happy members didn't join nationwide hunger protest

I will not disappoint you - New Head of Service promises Tinubu

I will not disappoint you - New Head of Service promises Tinubu

I'm a woman like any woman - Algerian boxer blasts critics after winning gold

I'm a woman like any woman - Algerian boxer blasts critics after winning gold

The building housing foreign criminal suspect, Police explain raid on NLC HQ

The building housing foreign criminal suspect, Police explain raid on NLC HQ

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

LEAP Africa, Dow partner to intensify youth action in Africa for the SDGs

LEAP Africa, Dow partner to intensify youth action in Africa for the SDGs

Lagos protesters converge under Ikeja bridge.

Protesters threaten to storm Lagos streets from Monday if…

Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND). [Facebook]

UI, UNILORIN, BUK listed among 6 institutions that received students loan

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi [Twitter:@PoliceNG]

Our officers haven't killed anyone since protest began, Police tell Amnesty Int'l