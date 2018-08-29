Pulse.ng logo
I joined APC to help Buhari fight corruption - Senator Akpabio

Akpabio I joined APC to help Buhari fight corruption and poverty - Senator

Senator Akpabio said this after the APC caucus meeting with President Buhari which was held on Tuesday.

  • Published:
I joined APC to help Buhari fight corruption and poverty - Senator Akpabio play

Senator Godswill Akpabio

(Premium Times)

Senator Godswill Akpabio has said that he joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) to help President Buhari fight corruption and poverty.

The Senator, who recently defected to the APC, said this after the party's caucus meeting which was held on Tuesday, August 28, 2018.

According to Premium Times, Akpabio praised the President’s leadership style, adding that he is respected around the world.

He said “The first thing you need to know about the APC, from the point of view of leadership, I am quite impressed. The president has kept his integrity intact. He has been able to improve the image of Nigeria and restore a lot of respect to Nigeria from the international community. I can assure you that he alone can attract millions of people, he is that infectious. Of course his stance on corruption and that Nigerians have food on their table is something is applauded all over the world. I have also advocated that he also fights the twin brother of corruption, that is poverty.

ALSO READ: The real reason Senator Akpabio wants to leave PDP - Source

“I am joining the APC as a government to stabilise the government and to assist the government to create employment opportunities for Nigerians so that we can fight the twin brother to corruption, which is poverty. Poverty creates corruption and corruption deepens poverty, so we need to fight the two together. And that is one of the things I find attractive with the APC and believe me with my people in Akwa Ibom State, with my presence in the APC my people in South South have now seen the light and they say APC is the party to vote for come 2019.”

Uduaghan dumps PDP, hails Buhari’s leadership style

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN),  former Delta State Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan attended Tuesday’s caucus meeting of the APC in Abuja.

Uduaghan also announced that he has left the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives' Congress (APC).

The former Governor also said that his decision was informed by Buhari's progressive leadership style, especially in the area of bringing a permanent solution to the Niger Delta crisis.

