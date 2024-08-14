Human rights group alleges crimes against humanity in Rivers, seeks ICC probe

The attack, allegedly carried out by a Pro-Nyesom Wike group, involved the use of explosives, which CHRADA describes as a "blatant disregard for human life" and a direct violation of international law.

Pulse reports that the explosion occurred around 1 am on Monday, August 12, causing significant damage to the building.

Although, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the Police Public Relations Officer in Rivers confirmed that no lives were lost in the incident.

In a statement signed by Dr Joyce Anderson Idakwo, CHRADA expressed grave concern over the increasing violence in Rivers State, warning that such actions could spell disaster for the oil-rich Niger Delta region if not swiftly addressed.

"These actions demonstrate a callous willingness to use violence to achieve political goals," the statement emphasised.

Call for prosecution of suspects

CHRADA called for the immediate prosecution of those responsible, suggesting that the group is liable for crimes against humanity and could face charges at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

"We will not stand idly by while innocent lives are lost and democratic processes are undermined," CHRADA declared, urging the Nigerian government to take decisive action to protect its citizens.

The organisation also appealed to the international community to support efforts in bringing the perpetrators to justice, highlighting the need to prevent further escalation of violence in the region.