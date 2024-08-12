IED explosion at APP secretariat in Port Harcourt causes damage, no injuries

The explosion occurred around 1 am on Monday, causing significant damage to the building. SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the Police Public Relations Officer in Rivers, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that no lives were lost in the incident.

She said that the command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit had been deployed to sweep the scene.

“We are aware of the explosion at the APP secretariat and our bomb unit has been dispatched to ascertain what happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No life was lost and an investigation is underway.

“We will share the findings with the public soon,” she confirmed.