ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

IED explosion at APP secretariat in Port Harcourt causes damage, no injuries

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Public Relations Officer in Rivers confirmed that no lives were lost in the incident.

Police confirm IED explosion at APP secretariat in Rivers [NAN]
Police confirm IED explosion at APP secretariat in Rivers [NAN]

Recommended articles

The explosion occurred around 1 am on Monday, causing significant damage to the building. SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the Police Public Relations Officer in Rivers, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that no lives were lost in the incident.

She said that the command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit had been deployed to sweep the scene.

“We are aware of the explosion at the APP secretariat and our bomb unit has been dispatched to ascertain what happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No life was lost and an investigation is underway.

“We will share the findings with the public soon,” she confirmed.

The police image maker said that the Police Commissioner in Rivers, Olatunji Disu, and his management team also visited the scene to assess the damage. Iringe-Koko told NAN that the investigation was still ongoing and promised to provide findings once concluded.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu unveils CNG buses, vows to satisfy Nigerians' demands on transportation

Tinubu unveils CNG buses, vows to satisfy Nigerians' demands on transportation

Assembly raises alarm over high kidnapping rate in Nasarawa, urges security action

Assembly raises alarm over high kidnapping rate in Nasarawa, urges security action

NNPC boss Kyari told to step down amid fuel crisis

NNPC boss Kyari told to step down amid fuel crisis

Tinubu reappoints Adamu Adaji for final 4-year term as NBC Director-General

Tinubu reappoints Adamu Adaji for final 4-year term as NBC Director-General

Consequences of damaging a Nigerian passport - what you need to know

Consequences of damaging a Nigerian passport - what you need to know

Edo Govt rejects court's reinstatement, accuses Shaibu of impersonating Omobayo

Edo Govt rejects court's reinstatement, accuses Shaibu of impersonating Omobayo

IED explosion at APP secretariat in Port Harcourt causes damage, no injuries

IED explosion at APP secretariat in Port Harcourt causes damage, no injuries

'We're witnessing Buhari pro-max' - Atiku lambasts Tinubu again

'We're witnessing Buhari pro-max' - Atiku lambasts Tinubu again

NIS summons wife for ripping husband’s passport at Lagos airport

NIS summons wife for ripping husband’s passport at Lagos airport

Pulse Sports

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sen. Sunday Katung (PDP-Kaduna South) [Punch Newspapers]

Indigents benefit from ₦100 million empowerment fund by Kaduna senator

Protesters flying Russian flags on the streets of Kano. [X, formerly Twitter]

Russia reacts as DSS arrests Kano tailors who sew Russian flag for protesters

Rivers protesters [Punch Newspapers]

Protesters block East-West road in Rivers, demand action on poverty & hunger

Chief Tom Uloko and Tijani Ugbodaga [ Pulse.ng]

Obaseki replaces Oshiomhole's commissioner with Ugbodaga as Edo LG Chairman