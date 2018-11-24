Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Human factors constitute 85% of road traffic crashes – VIO

Human factors constitute 85% of road traffic crashes – VIO

Mr Sani Ibrahim, Commander in charge of Provost and Regimentation in the territory, made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO) play Human factors constitute 85% of road traffic crashes – VIO (Vanguard)

The Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says human factors constituted 85 per cent of road traffic crashes in the country.

Mr Sani Ibrahim, Commander in charge of Provost and Regimentation in the territory, made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

He said that human, vehicular and environmental factors were causes of road accidents, insisting that human factors were the highest causes of crashes across the country.

While calling for efforts to reduce the burden of crashes, Ibrahim urged motorists to visit the Computerised Vehicle Inspection centres within their location to check and know the status of their vehicles to ensure safety on the highway.

He noted that the centres were located at Gwagwalada, Lugbe, Maitama, Kugbo which covered Nyanya-Maraba axis, Gudu and Mabushi areas of the FCT.

On the number of vehicles impounded by VIO so far in the “ember season’’, the commander said “if you talk about ember months, it is not the real time for impounding vehicles.

“The irony of saying vehicles are impounded during the ember months is because of the yuletide season and community meetings.

“People love to go home toward the end of the year. What we do is not to add to people’s problems but to solve them,” he said.

He explained that what the agency did at such season was to educate and enlighten the public of any latest development with regards to vehicles, and encourage owners to go for inspection.

“When one is arrested at this period, you are going to be asked to repair, replace and put your car in order and advise you the kind of load you should carry in your vehicle.”

He noted that currently, operations were ongoing by officers of the agency to clamp down on offenders.

Ibrahim said as at August which ushered in ember months, there were no arrests of offenders instead, warning and corrective measures were carried out.

“In September, we had 200 vehicles subjected for re-inspection while in October, more than 5, 000 vehicles were subjected to reinspection,” the commander said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Bullets bounce off chest of notorious cult leader in Lagosbullet
2 Soldier who survived Boko Haram attack narrates how over 70 soldiers...bullet
3 Full story of how Boko Haram killed 100 Nigerian soldiers in Bornobullet

Related Articles

LASEMA 2 adults confirmed dead in train-commercial bus accident
Lagos Tanker Fire Government will drag tanker driver, owner to court for explosion - Police
Car Papers These 6 vehicle particulars will keep you safe from police harassment
Pulse Exclusive The day angry driver kicked FRSC official out of speeding car
Ambode Banning VIO from Lagos is exactly what the Doctor recommended
Ambode Governor bans VIO permanently, urges FRSC to stay off Lagos roads
Ambode Governor orders VIOs out of Lagos roads
In Ogun 'TRACE is the ONLY agency in charge of enforcing traffic laws,' govt. says
See Gobe Teenager in court for alleged damage of VIO’s vehicle

Local

Boko Haram reportedly kidnaps 15 girls in Niger
Boko Haram reportedly kidnaps 15 girls in Niger
The Nigeria Custom Service has made great leaps in 2017.
NANS threatens to shut down customs over foodstuffs meant for IDPs
5 reported dead as IPOB agitators move to reject 2019 elections
Police inspector killed, 34 suspected members of IPOB arrested
Farin Ruwa electricity project is yet to be completed
Work set to commence on abandoned N3.7bn Ekiti dam
X
Advertisement