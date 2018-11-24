Human factors constitute 85% of road traffic crashes – VIO

news

The Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says human factors constituted 85 per cent of road traffic crashes in the country.

Mr Sani Ibrahim, Commander in charge of Provost and Regimentation in the territory, made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

He said that human, vehicular and environmental factors were causes of road accidents, insisting that human factors were the highest causes of crashes across the country.

While calling for efforts to reduce the burden of crashes, Ibrahim urged motorists to visit the Computerised Vehicle Inspection centres within their location to check and know the status of their vehicles to ensure safety on the highway.

He noted that the centres were located at Gwagwalada, Lugbe, Maitama, Kugbo which covered Nyanya-Maraba axis, Gudu and Mabushi areas of the FCT.

On the number of vehicles impounded by VIO so far in the “ember season’’, the commander said “if you talk about ember months, it is not the real time for impounding vehicles.

“The irony of saying vehicles are impounded during the ember months is because of the yuletide season and community meetings.

“People love to go home toward the end of the year. What we do is not to add to people’s problems but to solve them,” he said.

He explained that what the agency did at such season was to educate and enlighten the public of any latest development with regards to vehicles, and encourage owners to go for inspection.

“When one is arrested at this period, you are going to be asked to repair, replace and put your car in order and advise you the kind of load you should carry in your vehicle.”

He noted that currently, operations were ongoing by officers of the agency to clamp down on offenders.

Ibrahim said as at August which ushered in ember months, there were no arrests of offenders instead, warning and corrective measures were carried out.

“In September, we had 200 vehicles subjected for re-inspection while in October, more than 5, 000 vehicles were subjected to reinspection,” the commander said.