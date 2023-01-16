ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria Immigration Service opens portal for 2023 recruitment exercise

Bayo Wahab

Applicants are expected to submit their applications online within two weeks from the date of publication.

Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)
Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)
The agency announced the opening of the portal on Monday, January 16, 2023, via its verified Twitter handle.

The recruitment is categorised into superintendent cadre, inspectorate cadre, and assistant cadre

A statement on the portal stated that “The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) is inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates for full-time appointment to fill existing vacancies in the following positions in the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).”

Applicants are expected to submit their applications online within Two (2) weeks from the date of publication.

The statement added that there would be a computer-based test for shortlisted candidates.

Applications should be done online. Candidates are expected to log on to the portal https://cdcfib.career from Monday, 16th January, 2023, and fill and submit the application form online.

Candidates are also advised to note that multiple applications will automatically be disqualified.

Applicants must be Nigerians by birth;

Have National Identity Number;

Applicants must be holders of the requisite qualifications and certificates;

Applicants must be fit and present certificates of medical fitness from Government recognized hospitals;

Applicants must be of good character and must not have been convicted of any criminal offences;

Be required to pass drug tests;

Applicants must not be financially embarrassed;

Applicants must be between ages of 18 and 30 years with exception to doctors and pharmacists who must not be more than 35 Years;

Applicants’ height must not be less than 1.65m for male and 1.60m for female;

Applicants’ chest measurement must not be less than 0.87 for men;

Computer literacy will be of added advantage;

Any certificate or qualification not declared and accepted during documentation, shall not be accepted after the recruitment;

