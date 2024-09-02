VIDEO: Troops withdraw as bandits capture military vehicle in tactical setback

The incident, which has sparked concern, was confirmed through an amateur video circulating on social media, showing Turji and his followers celebrating their possession of the military vehicle and a cache of ammunition.

Local security officials in the North-Western state disclosed that, contrary to initial reports, the APC was not forcefully seized. Instead, the vehicle became immobilised in a swampy area during a mission, prompting the troops to retreat.

"The Nigerian military was alerted by a distress call about a reconciliatory meeting between the Baleri banditry gang and some Zamfara locals in the Zurmi axis," a security source revealed.

The meeting, intended to resolve tensions between locals and bandits, was disrupted when another invited group attacked the Baleri gang. As the situation escalated, troops intervened but were forced to abandon the APC when it got stuck.

The source clarified, "They had to retreat to their base to bring a tow truck. So, the APC was not captured by terrorists. They only took over the vehicle after noticing troops had withdrawn. It would be foolhardy to remain in a stranded vehicle. Adversaries could easily launch a deadly ambush."

Sokoto kidnap is fake news - Report confirms

In a related development, a viral video alleging the mass murder of over 150 kidnapped individuals in Sokoto State has been debunked as fake news.

The video, which shows scenes of gunfire and dead bodies, was found to have originated from Burkina Faso, where a jihadist group linked to Al Qaeda killed over 400 civilians.