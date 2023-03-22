Hoodlums vandalise Zamfara NBTI Centre during election victory celebrations

Alhaji Muhammad Jazuli, NBTI member in charge of North West, said this when he addressed journalists after inspecting the level of damage at the center in Gusau on Wednesday.

“You know that the center was established in 1999 by the Federal Government and all the government investment in this center in the past 23 years worth over N1 billion have been vandalised by hoodlums.

“This is very unfortunate, this is something very terrible because not only government property was involved, even private property belonging to entrepreneurs that came to invest here were destroyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Most of our entrepreneurs or investors secured loans from banks to procure the equipments.

“Even doors and windows of this office were removed, all our furnitures and everything here was taken away,” Jazuli said.

He added: “As you can see, we don’t have even a single chair in this center, I cannot understand this madness.”

Jazuli expressed disgust over the level of damage in spite of the importance of the centre to the people of the state.

He also appealed to security agencies in the state to investigation the dastardly act.

ADVERTISEMENT