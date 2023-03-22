ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Hoodlums vandalise Zamfara NBTI Centre during election victory celebrations

News Agency Of Nigeria

An NBTI expressed disgust over the level of damage in spite of the importance of the centre to the people of the state.

Hoodlums vandalise Zamfara NBTI Centre during election victory celebrations/Illustration.
Hoodlums vandalise Zamfara NBTI Centre during election victory celebrations/Illustration.

Recommended articles

Alhaji Muhammad Jazuli, NBTI member in charge of North West, said this when he addressed journalists after inspecting the level of damage at the center in Gusau on Wednesday.

“You know that the center was established in 1999 by the Federal Government and all the government investment in this center in the past 23 years worth over N1 billion have been vandalised by hoodlums.

“This is very unfortunate, this is something very terrible because not only government property was involved, even private property belonging to entrepreneurs that came to invest here were destroyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Most of our entrepreneurs or investors secured loans from banks to procure the equipments.

“Even doors and windows of this office were removed, all our furnitures and everything here was taken away,” Jazuli said.

He added: “As you can see, we don’t have even a single chair in this center, I cannot understand this madness.

Jazuli expressed disgust over the level of damage in spite of the importance of the centre to the people of the state.

He also appealed to security agencies in the state to investigation the dastardly act.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also appealed to the state and federal government to intervene and restore the center’s capacity and functionality.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amotekun arrests suspected hoodlum terrorising Osun residents

Amotekun arrests suspected hoodlum terrorising Osun residents

UK rates INEC high, condemns violence during guber, assembly elections

UK rates INEC high, condemns violence during guber, assembly elections

Sultan declares Thursday 1st day of Ramadan

Sultan declares Thursday 1st day of Ramadan

Don’t lose hope on Enugu governorship election, Nweke urges supporters

Don’t lose hope on Enugu governorship election, Nweke urges supporters

PDP dissolves its Katsina State Executive Committee

PDP dissolves its Katsina State Executive Committee

NPA expects 21 ships with petroleum, others at Lagos ports

NPA expects 21 ships with petroleum, others at Lagos ports

Okowa felicitates Tony Elumelu at 60

Okowa felicitates Tony Elumelu at 60

Wild jubilation erupts in Abia over Labour Party’s guber victory

Wild jubilation erupts in Abia over Labour Party’s guber victory

Hoodlums vandalise Zamfara NBTI Centre during election victory celebrations

Hoodlums vandalise Zamfara NBTI Centre during election victory celebrations

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state. (Tribune)

Sanwo-Olu wants Lagosians to ‘snap out of’ Lekki shooting incident

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ethnicity, religion will not divide us - Sanwo-olu assures Lagosians

MC Oluomo

MC Oluomo warns non-APC voters in Lagos to stay home on election day

One shot dead, voters detain police as election turns violent in Okota. [Twitter:@mainlandfm]

One shot dead, voters detain police as election turns violent in Okota