Kano airport cleaner returns $10,000 found on aircraft

Segun Adeyemi

Auwal Dankode, a cleaner at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano displaying the dollar notes he found inside the plane. [Getty Images/X]
Auwal Dankode, a cleaner at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano displaying the dollar notes he found inside the plane. [Getty Images/X]

The cleaner, Auwal Dankode, who works for the Nigeria Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO), found the money during his routine duties and immediately reported it to his superiors.

The incident, which took place at the Kano airport, was brought to light by security analyst and counter-insurgency expert Zagazola Makaman, who shared the story on the X platform.

Dankode, a native of Kode in Kano State, is known for his strong moral principles, particularly his fear of God and integrity.

Makaman's post highlighted Dankode's action, noting that it serves as a powerful reminder of the impact that even small acts of kindness and honesty can have.

READ ALSO: Police constable who returned missing $800 to pilgrim gets Hajj seat

"As investigations continue to identify the owner of the lost money, Auwal's actions serve as a shining example of the positive impact that even small acts of kindness can have," the post read.

Dankode's prompt decision to report the money to the airline company's manager initiated a search for the rightful owner. This act of integrity has garnered attention and set a benchmark for others in the industry.

In a world where stories of dishonesty often dominate headlines, Dankode's actions have resonated with many. They remind everyone of the importance of integrity and the potential impact of doing the right thing, regardless of the situation.

His selfless act is a beacon of hope, illustrating that honesty and morality are values still cherished and respected in society.

Segun Adeyemi

