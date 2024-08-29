Kano airport cleaner returns $10,000 found on aircraft

The cleaner, Auwal Dankode, who works for the Nigeria Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO), found the money during his routine duties and immediately reported it to his superiors.

The incident, which took place at the Kano airport, was brought to light by security analyst and counter-insurgency expert Zagazola Makaman, who shared the story on the X platform.

Dankode, a native of Kode in Kano State, is known for his strong moral principles, particularly his fear of God and integrity.

Makaman's post highlighted Dankode's action, noting that it serves as a powerful reminder of the impact that even small acts of kindness and honesty can have.

"As investigations continue to identify the owner of the lost money, Auwal's actions serve as a shining example of the positive impact that even small acts of kindness can have," the post read.

Dankode's prompt decision to report the money to the airline company's manager initiated a search for the rightful owner. This act of integrity has garnered attention and set a benchmark for others in the industry.

In a world where stories of dishonesty often dominate headlines, Dankode's actions have resonated with many. They remind everyone of the importance of integrity and the potential impact of doing the right thing, regardless of the situation.

