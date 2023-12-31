ADVERTISEMENT
Hisbah wages war against street begging, immorality in Katsina

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Hisbah Commander also appealed to residents to always expose places in their communities, where immoralities are committed.

Dr Aminu Usman (Abu-Ammar), the Hisbah Commander General of the board in Katsina, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

According to him, the state government is doing everything possible to sanitise the state from all forms of immorality.

“The state government is making efforts to stop street begging across the state because it’s not part of our religion.

“Begging only tarnishes the image of our religion and society.

“The law establishing the Hisbah Board allows us to watch all nooks and crannies in the state, to search for street beggars and screen them.

“We screen them to find out those that are truly in need of support and we hand them over to Zakat and Waqf board for assistance,” he explained.

He revealed that the state Governor, Dikko Radda, established the Zakka and Waqf board purposely to support those in need of help.”

Abu-Ammar, however, stated that after the screening, those from other states are deported back to their respective states and handed over to the appropriate authorities there.

He drew the attention of parents and other community members in the state, to watch over their children, because the government will no longer tolerate immorality.

The board, he said, will not allow the youths, who are prospective leaders of tomorrow, to continue to be involved in drug abuse and other social vices.

“No parent wishes to see the youths involved in drug abuse, therefore parents should cooperate with us towards making better days for the youths in the state.

“I also appeal to religious and other community leaders, to support us towards achieving the government agenda in this aspect."

The Hisbah Commander also appealed to residents to always expose places in their communities, where immoralities are committed.

