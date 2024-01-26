Gunmen strike on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, abduct Lagos PDP chairman, others

The gunmen reportedly accosted the victims at the Ogere area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway inward Lagos on Thursday, January 25, 2024, and took them into captivity.

According to an anonymous source, the abductors are demanding ₦200 million for the release of the party leaders.

Aivoji, alongside other party members, was kidnapped while journeying back to Lagos after attending the PDP Stakeholders’ Zonal Caucus Meeting convened by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and held in Ibadan, the state’s capital.

The Spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, while confirming the incident, said an abduction took place at the Bamboo area, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway inward Lagos.

Though she claimed not to know the identities of the kidnapped victims, Odutola said security personnel have swung into action to make sure that they are rescued.

“Our men rescued some of the victims and are making efforts to reunite the others with their families,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Lagos PDP has condemned the development in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, on Friday, January 26, 2024.

The party demanded a prompt intervention of security agencies and government authorities at all levels to ensure the safe release of its chairman.

“It is disheartening that kidnapping has become a prevalent issue in our country, and the government’s inability to address this menace is deeply concerning.

“The abduction of Aivoji underscores the pressing need for decisive actions from the government and stakeholders to eradicate this menace.

“Aivoji’s abduction was a violent incident, and his current whereabouts or any communication from the abductors remain unknown.

“We implore the governments of Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos states, alongside security agencies, to expedite efforts and secure his safe return to his family and well-wishers.