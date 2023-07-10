ADVERTISEMENT
Gunmen kill 8-month-old baby, 7 villagers in new wave of violence in Plateau

The wave of killings has affected several communities in Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Jos South and Mangu.

The violence has led to massive destruction of farmlands, houses and other properties (image used for illustration)
The violence has led to massive destruction of farmlands, houses and other properties (image used for illustration)

Rwang Tengwong, National Publicity Secretary, Berom Youth Movement (BYM), a socio-cultural group, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Jos.

Tengwong said that the criminals invaded the community on Sunday night.

"The gunmen invaded the village at about 9:45 pm on Sunday in a car and shot sporadically at the victims. Eight persons were killed including an eight-month-old baby.

"The minor was killed alongside the father; they were returning from the hospital," he said

Tengwong decried the spate of killings in several communities in Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Jos South and Mangu local government areas.

"The trend has led to massive destruction of farmlands, houses and other properties," he declared.

Tengwong, who commended the proactive steps put in place by the Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, expressed confidence that lasting peace would soon return to all troubled areas in the state.

He particularly commended the Federal and State Governments for deploying mobile police personnel to communities under frequent attacks.

He called on Plateau residents to be law abiding and support security agencies in their bid to entrench lasting peace in the state.

Alfred Alabo, Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Plateau, did not pick several calls to his line, but a top police officer confirmed the attack.

