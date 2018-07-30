Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Gunmen kidnap 15 persons in Zamfara

In Zamfara Gunmen kidnap 15 persons

Rikiji told newsmen in Gusau on Sunday in Gusau that the security situation in the state called for serious review.

  • Published:
Man with gunshot wound overpowers 3 armed robbers play

One of three men suspected of robbery is at large says a Niger State police spokesperson Muhammad Abubakar.

(PM NEWS Nigeria)

The Speaker, Zamfara House of Assembly, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji, has said that 15 persons have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Saturday in Maradun Local Government Area of the state.


Rikiji told newsmen in Gusau on Sunday in Gusau that the security situation in the state called for serious review.


He recalled the ugly incidences recorded in the last two days in Zurmi Local Government Area where bandits took over three districts comprising over 18 villages and towns.


As I said yesterday in Zurmi the issue of insecurity in this state require general study system review to tackle the prolonged security challenges facing the state.


Security agencies should do more and more to deploy enough security personnel in Zamfara; we need permanent security stations in the affected area.


“We thank the immediate intervention of the Federal Government to this issue. As I am speaking now the troops, security personnel, have been deployed to the affected areas in Zurmi.


They have started restoring normalcy in the area. We appeal to the people of the area to remain calm as government in collaboration with security agencies is working to maintain peace and stability in the areas,’’ he said.


The speaker also thanked the Emir of Zurmi, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, over his concern and commitment to the protection of his people.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ademola Adeleke Senator reportedly failed to graduate from American...bullet
2 2019 Election Buhari’s aide responds to Kwankwaso’s commentbullet
3 Mass Defection God has removed stones from our rice – Lai Mohammed...bullet

Related Articles

Killings FG sends 1,000-member military force to Zamfara to tackle killer bandits
In Zamfara Irate youths attack police station, set vehicles ablaze
Zamfara Killings Speaker House of Assembly lauds FG over deployment of troops
Bode George Dogara, Saraki were tenants in APC - PDP chieftain
ICG Nigeria loses 1,300 lives to herders-farmers conflict in 7 months - group
In Zamfara Speaker urges FG to provide sustainable security
Mass Defection APC still has majority in the National Assembly - Ahmed Lawan
Yakubu Gowon Retired Gen. advocates tolerance, unity among Nigerians to end killings
NCDC Cholera claims 186 lives in 6 months
In Zamfara Police arrest 4 suspected kidnappers, recover arms

Local

Cardiologist attributes common global deaths to heart diseases
Mortality Rate Cardiologist attributes common global deaths to heart diseases
Buhari says majority of Nigerians appreciate him
Buhari President says majority of Nigerians appreciate him
What President Buhari told APC supporters at the Ekiti campaign rally
Akeredolu Ondo Gov. explains why Buhari will win 2019 presidential election
Nigerians stranded in Russia
World Cup 2018 FG to begin last evacuation of stranded Nigerian fans in Russia