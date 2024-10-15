ADVERTISEMENT
GTBank customers frustrated by service disruptions after system upgrade

News Agency Of Nigeria

Customers at various GTBank branches in Lagos expressed frustration over difficulties in accessing their accounts and completing transactions.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, customers at various GTBank branches in Lagos, expressed frustration over difficulties in accessing their accounts and completing transactions.

NAN correspondent who visited several GTBank branches, including Victoria Island, Costain, Bode Thomas, and Allen Avenue, observed that banking activities were ongoing, with some ATMs dispensing cash.

The bank had earlier announced the transition from its current Core Banking Application to a new enhanced version of the Finacle Core Banking Application, on Friday, October 11. To facilitate this upgrade, all branches nationwide closed early at 12:00 pm on Friday and were scheduled to reopen at 9:00 am on Monday, October 14.

GTBank also informed customers of service disruptions across its digital banking platforms for 11 hours, from 10:00 pm on Sunday, October 13, until 9:00 am on Monday, October 14.

Although, the bank assured customers that essential services such as transfers, bill payments, and airtime and data purchases would remain available, many customers faced difficulties.

Miss Tolulope Ogundeji, a GTBank customer, told NAN that she had been unable to perform transactions for four days due to the upgrade but received reassurance from the bank on Tuesday.

“I just left the GTBank branch at VI near Eko Hotel, and they told me the system is gradually coming back online,” she said.

Similarly, Basira Lawal, a foodstuffs trader in Dopemu, shared her frustration, stating that she had been selling on credit because her customers with GTBank accounts were unable to make payments through any digital platforms.

A civil servant, Ayodele Emmanuel, expressed his difficulties in transferring money, citing the instability of the bank’s app.

The app has been inconsistent. It’s a bit stressful trying to transfer money right now, but I’m hopeful that things will soon return to normal.

“I know they are working on the system upgrade,” Emmanuel added.

Another civil servant, Olawaiye Gabriel, shared similar concerns, explaining that while his initial transfer attempt on Saturday was successful, he had since been unable to make additional transfers.

At the Bode Thomas branch in Surulere, a customer who reported failed ATM transfers said he was able to complete the transaction over the counter with the help of customer service. Meanwhile, an ATM user at the Costain branch expressed relief at being able to withdraw cash after days of unsuccessful attempts.

“I’ve been trying since Thursday, and finally this morning I was able to withdraw some money.

“The weekend was tough because nothing worked,” he stated.

At another branch in Abule Egba, a 70-year-old woman, Oluwunmi Adesegun, said she resolved to go to the bank to get some cash after being unable to use her debit card and access the USSD code for days.

“On getting to the bank, I met a crowd and the security personnel told us to queue in turns.

“After waiting for hours, I was told I could only withdraw just ₦10,000 over the counter.

“Beside the bank was a PoS operator where bank customers rushed to in order to get more cash,” she added.

On Monday night, GTBank announced the successful completion of the system transition, with a message to customers stating that all branches would remain open until 6:00 pm that day.

We are pleased to inform you that we have successfully transitioned to a new and robust suite of Finacle Core Banking Application Systems, and all our branches will be open till 6 pm today to serve you,” the message read.

The bank also thanked customers for their patience during the upgrade process and provided a list of available channels for inquiries.

